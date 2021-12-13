SCOTTVILLE — COVID-19 continues to be a concern for Mason County Central, though the school district is not alone in that regard.
“I don’t need to belabor the point that there’s some nastiness going on — across the state, across the country and at Mason County Central,” Superintendent Jeff Mount said during Monday’s board of education meeting.
“Since the beginning of this year, we’ve had 125 school-associated cases,” Mount said. “Keep in mind, all of last year’s school-associated cases (totaled) 54. We’re at 125 this year already, and it’s only December.”
There have been 59 cases at the high school; 27 at the middle school; 21 at the Upper Elementary; 17 at Scottville Elementary; and Victory Early Childhood Center is “staying very healthy” with only one case, according to Mount.
Despite the relatively low numbers at some buildings, Mount said the overall impact of the virus on the year has been greater than he’d predicted.
“Those are some remarkable numbers. I never imagined that,” he said. “I came in with hopes and prayers that this year would be better than last year, and boy, I couldn’t have been more wrong.”
School-associated cases are instances in which a student or staff member has been on the school grounds while being considered contagious. Mount said in many cases those individuals are oblivious to that fact.
“They don’t know it, because they’re contagious 48 hours before they ever show a symptom,” he said. “It’s not their fault. We’ve asked our parents to keep their kids home if they’re sick, we’ve asked staff to stay home if they’re sick, and for the most part they’ve done a great job of that.
“It’s that 48-hour window (when) there’s just not much you can do about it.”
Trustee Steven Griswold stated that those cases have resulted in 426 quarantines so far this year.
Mount said the numbers are starting to trend downward after the district “weathered a really, really rough storm” in November, and he said he’s thankful for that. He said he’s hopeful that when kids return to school in January, things might start to get back to improve.
“We’ll hopefully get through the holidays here and get back to a more normal spring,” he said. “But, this is the season to get together and socialize.
“Just be careful, that’s all I can say.”
BOND UPDATE
The school district’s 1.95-mill bond proposal has been sent to the Michigan Department of Treasury, and the next step will be a meeting in early 2022 to finalize the preliminary qualification, according to Mount.
Then, the district will have to take some time to finalize and approve the ballot language for the proposal, which will ask voters to support a $33.6 million package including various improvements to school facilities and new construction projects.
Mount said the language will be gone over in January and February, with help from Thrun Law Firm to get the “legalese” just right.
“We want it to be understandable for the voters,” Mount said. “If they haven’t heard anything, will they be able to read it and know what the ask is. We’ll get together some committees to work on that and build toward … Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — that will be the official date that the polls are open.”
DRIVER SHORTAGE
MCC is asking the community to think of any people they might know who’d consider helping the district with a shortage of bus drivers.
“We’re not unlike other districts — everyone’s struggling to find bus drivers these days. We’re going to be really tight and January’s going to be a rough month,” Mount said. “It could mean that we can’t get down to Oakridge for a 4 p.m. eighth-grade boys basketball game. We’re going to have to carpool and things like that, because the critical piece is getting things to and from school. Athletics is secondary.”
Mount asked that people spread the word about the need for drivers at MCC.
“If you know anyone, we’ll pay for the training and get them trained,” he said.
People interested in taking on bus routes are encouraged to contact MCC’s Central Business Office at (231) 757-3713 and ask to speak to Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick.
OTHER BUSINESS
The school board approved its Emergency Operations Plan, which the board was obligated to do by Jan. 1, regardless of recent instances of school violence in Michigan.
“In light of the Oxford shooting and subsequent threats across the state of Michigan, and the rumors, it looks like it’s connected to that, but it isn’t,” Mount said. “It’s a coincidence that we’re doing this tonight.”
Mount said he’s confident in the district’s plan — not just in terms of responding to potential violence, but in terms of medical issues as well.
“Here at MCC, we have folks fully trained in medical emergency response,” he said. “It’s beyond planning for violent situations.”
Mount said MCC is keeping up to date with the latter as well, by working with law enforcement and Mason County Emergency Management. MCC also has a school resource officer working out of the Scottville Police Department.
The board also held a second reading of board policy revisions, minus one item that had to be sent back to NEOLA for further review.