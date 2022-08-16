SCOTTVILLE — Work is underway at Mason County Central on projects funded by Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER), as approved by the Michigan Department of Education.
On Monday, MCC Business Manager Kris Courtland-Willick updated members of the board of education about progress on both second- and third-wave ESSER projects at the school district.
Willick said Jabrocki Excavating handled the demolition of the former Central Business Office last week, checking off the first of several projects for which about $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds has been earmarked.
The funding for ESSER III work like the CBO demolition will come by way of reimbursement, according to Willick.
“The way these funds work is, you expend the money first, then you submit for reimbursement,” she said. “You submit a grant with your projects. Once it’s approved, it’s considered funds available. … As we spend it, we will get that back.”
In February, MCC submitted a list of priority improvements to the MDE for approval, hoping to qualify for the $1.9 million.
Willick told the Daily News on Tuesday that all of MCC’s projects were approved, and that the school district qualified for a total of $1,958,456 in reimbursements.
Priority projects outlined earlier in the year included technology upgrades, mental health services, new activities and various structural and air-quality improvements throughout the school district.
Willick said MCC has “only spent $40,000” of the ESSER III dollars so far.
She also noted on Monday that G. Freeland & Associates came to the high school last week to reroof the library. She said the library roof repairs fall under the $871,410 the district received in a previous ESSER round.
“That was $23,000 and that actually came out of ESSER II money,” Willick said. “These funds came out in waves, and they kind of overlap one another.”
Next week, another ESSER III project will get underway — the application of insulation and sealant to the exterior brick at Scottville Elementary.
The ESSER dollars are part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In October 2021, the U.S. Department of Education approved the release of an additional $1.2 billion for Michigan schools, bringing funds to a total of $3.7 billion for the state.
ESSER II funds have to be used up by Sept. 30, 2023, while ESSER III projects have to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.