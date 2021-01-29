SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central High School is gearing up for its belated Spirit Week, which will kick off on Monday and culminate in the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen on Saturday.
The theme for this year's homecoming, which was delayed in the fall as a result of the pandemic, is "We're All In This Together."
Activities are scheduled for each day of the coming week. On Monday, students will wear quarantine outfits. On Tuesday, students will dress like tourists, or in their favorite sports team's apparel. On Wednesday, students will decorate their face masks and black-and-white or dance attire for a "mask"-uerade. Thursday will be farmer day and Friday will be blue-and-gold day.
The class representatives will appear during a slideshow presentation on Monday, and voting for king and queen will take place on Thursday. There will be giveaways and grade-level competitions throughout the week for students who dress up.
Saturday's crowning ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the high school's front parking lot after a parade through the city. The event will be live-streamed and fireworks will follow the festivities.