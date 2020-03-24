Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly issued updates about May 5 special elections for residents in the City of Scottville and to Manistee ISD residents in Grant and Meade townships.
The Scottville special election is to consolidate the city's two wards and have the city commission serve in an at-large capacity, representing the city as a whole rather than a specific ward.
The Manistee ISD election is a millage renewal.
Due to the COVID-19 status that the state is currently in at this time, the bureau of elections will be assisting local township clerks and will be sending absent voter ballot applications to all voters in the above mentioned jurisdictions, along with a postage prepaid, pre-addressed return envelope. These applications will be sent to all voters who have not already requested an absent voter ballot. The return envelope will be pre-addressed to the local clerk and will also include an e-mail address that voters can use to scan/photograph and email the application.
At this time, it has not been determined if the polls will be open on May 5, or if voting will be by an absentee ballot only due to the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, individuals wishing to make application to vote in the May 5, special election can do so via the information provided above.
The Mason County Clerk’s office is working with the Secretary of State and the bureau of elections on a daily basis to obtain updated information.