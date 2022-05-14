The Mason County Democratic Party hosted candidates pursuing office this fall while also donating to their respective campaigns Saturday at Lakeshore Resource Network in Ludington.
Jerry Hilliard, Terry Sabo and Brian Hosticka all spoke of their campaigns to a filled room at the club.
Hilliard is running for 2nd Congressional District. The Mount Pleasant resident spoke to the group during the lunch, followed by Hosticka, running for 102nd State House District. Hosticka is a Whitehall resident.
Sabo, which part of the day was a fundraiser for his campaign to be the 32nd State Senate, also noted several issues before voters. Sabo lives in Muskegon.
Neither of the three candidates are opposed in the Aug. 3 primary election — so far. Potential write-in candidates have until 4 p.m., July 22.
Common themes discussed were the support of teachers and education and affirming their support of abortion rights. For Sabo, he said that many of the same things he’s learned in serving in the state house in Muskegon County applies to those living in Mason County.
Affordable housing, internet access and good roads are universal from Muskegon County to Mason County and beyond, Sabo said. He also is learning that the new 32nd district’s tourism industry is critical to many of the towns along the lakeshore.