PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — About 25 Mason County Democrats gathered at Memorial Tree Park on Saturday for the local party’s annual corn roast event.
It was the first time the group had been able to gather for the event in-person since 2019. The corn roast was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The local Dems said they were glad to be back together.
They sat around picnic tables, trading stories and enjoying one another’s company in the near-80-degree weather.
During the dinner, chairperson Ed Miller thanked the attendees for coming out to support the party despite the heat. He also presented two members with awards in recognition of their years of service to the party at the local, state and national levels.
Two legacy awards were given out. The first went to Jerome Rybicki.
“Jerome spent 42 years on the Mason County Board of Commissioners,” Miller said. “Two of those years, he was a chairman. He also was a trustee for Free Soil Township, served the state party in the ’80s, worked on the Jimmy Carter campaign and he was a close friend of Carl Levin.”
Rybicki was handed a plaque and some gifts from the party.
“We really do appreciate all the many, many years of service to this county, and to the Mason County Democrats,” Miller told Rybicki.
The second legacy award went to Chris Fonnesbeck.
She was selected “for her service to the Democratic Party since 1970,” Miller said.
“She marched against the Vietnam War while at Michigan State, campaigned for George McGovern and Jimmy Carter, and for many years was the county chair of the Mason County Democratic Party,” Miller said.
He added that she was on the county board of canvassers, was an alternate to the National Democratic Convention in 2016 and has been a major local fundraising force for many years, in addition to being the “county liaison between the party and the state legislature.”
“They don’t make them like her anymore,” Miller said.
Fonnesbeck said everything she’s done is “just natural things a Democrat should do.” She said she had just been diagnosed with breast cancer when she was selected to attend the DNC in 2016, but it was “the greatest time of my life.”
Fonnesbeck also spoke a bit about how she came to understand not only politics, but American history as a whole, after coming to the U.S. from Germany when she was 13 years old.
She urged others to be active and get involved, which Miller seconded.
“The party starts at the local level,” Miller said. “Our numbers may be small here in Mason County, but we’re good, dedicated workers and good dedicated Democrats.”