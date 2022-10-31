The Mason County District Library on Monday announced the hiring of Robin Seymour as its new head of adult services.
Seymour brings a fresh perspective to adult programming and services at the library, a press release stated.
Seymour will help offer a wide range of interesting, intelligent programming for adults, beginning with a mini-series of author visits this fall, according to Mason County District Library Director Eric Smith.
“We recently completed a community survey, and one thing we found was an interest in increasing our adult programming. Seymour has really hit the ground running with big ideas that will appeal to many in our community,” Smith said. “She has deep roots in this community. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
Smith said many of the library’s longstanding adult services, like the Wheeler’s program for homebound readers, tech help, and craft night, are returning after the pandemic, and Seymour is helping the library picked up where it left off.
Smith added that there are also some new services and programs in the works.