The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville provided activities for youth and adults throughout the summer upon its return from the COVID-19 pandemic closure earlier in the year.
The libraries returned to programming on June 15, with implementing its summer reading program and curbside pickup.
On Monday, the library held a virtual End of Summer Bash which features the summer reading 2020 roundup and story read by Library Director Sue Carlson.
Carlson said that the library experienced more kids sign up for the summer reading program than normal this year.
“We did have high numbers sign up for the program,” she said. “I will not know the numbers of kids completing the program until the sheets are turned into the library.”
Carlson said the number of books given away this summer was really high as well.
Carlson knew it would be difficult for people to come to the library this summer, because of the pandemic, so she bought thousands of scholastic paperback books.
“We have given away a few thousand paperback books over the summer,” she said. “Most of the books have been handed out at the summer meal sites for kids.”
Some of the books were given out in the Thursday bags that were hung on the fence outside the library in Ludington and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
Carlson said the bags included a book, bingo cards and craft activities but there is no way to know how many kids are doing the activities.
“We really miss having people here,” she said. “It is really weird doing programming without an audience.”
Carlson said the library will continue to work on virtual programing for kids during the school year. The pre-school program has been well attended and the teens virtual programing has been going well.
“We are always looking at ways to tweak our programs to make them better,” Carlson said.
One thing that library is going to do this year is called Family Fun Fridays and that program starts on Friday.
“We will continues to put out bags on Fridays in the fall,” Carlson said. “They will contain a fun family craft. This week’s activity will be a building activity that the whole family can do together over the course of the weekend.”
The Mason County Library is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are limiting the number of people allowed inside the building,” she said.
The library is not fully staffed but doing a lot of outreach work as well as learning virtual programming.
“We are staying busy,” she said. “The number of books going out is down from our in-person circulation, but we are still circulating and we can get what you want. People just need to call, e-mail or contact us in some fashion and we will get you the items that you want.”
Carlson said people can come into the lobby and conduct their business at the circulation deck.
“We have plexiglass up and we are wearing masks and we are requiring people to wear masks, If you are not wearing a masks, we would be happy to serve you outside,” Carlson said. “We can make you copies, we can get you magazines but we can’t serve you indoors unless you wear a mask.”