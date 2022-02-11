What’s the Mason County District Library doing right? What areas could use improvement? How can it maximize its presence in the community as the COVID-19 pandemic eventually subsides?
These are some of the questions the library is hoping to answer through a community survey launched Tuesday on its website and Facebook page, with hard copies available at the branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
“The idea really is to identify what the library is best at and what its focus in the community should be so we can bounce back from COVID quickly and strong, and rally be focused down the line,” said Mason County District Library Director Eric Smith.
One survey for general users is available now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCDLSocial. Another questionnaire, geared toward elementary-school students, will be available soon.
The survey contains about 25 questions and takes about 10 minutes to finish.
Smith said the data gathered through the surveys will kickstart the process of developing a roadmap for the next five years and helping guide decisions about policies, programming and priorities for the library’s strategic plan.
It’s something that hasn’t been done formally since 2012, according to Smith. Now that the library has reopened after operating in a limited capacity for much of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Smith said now was a good time to take stock and reevaluate.
“What we’d like to know coming out from COVID is (ask), what is the place for the library in the community, what are the services people want to see from us and (what do people) want to see happen,” Smith said. “We’re hoping the survey is a way for everyone to participate.”
The general survey asks questions about how often respondents used the library prior to and during COVID-19; which location they favored; and what they came for. Then it asks how people’s use of the library changed during and as a result of the pandemic, and the degree to which people think they’ll feel comfortable attending programming and events at the library once COVID is fully in the rearview.
“From there it goes to, … what are the overall questions facing the Mason County community, and what’s the library’s role?” said Smith.
The survey also asks about what programming people would like to see, possible collaborations with other agencies and whether the current library footage is enough to meet the needs of the county.
Questions about satisfaction with library technology and meeting spaces, as well as people’s feelings of safety in the buildings, are also included.
“We’re asking for people to really think about all the different ways that the library interacts with their lives and give us some hints and directions (about how to move forward),” Smith said, adding that people will also have a chance to comment on the library’s COVID-19 policies.
The survey will be open until mid-April, and there will be more chances for people to provide feedback between now and then.
Smith said several small focus group sessions will be held with invited members, while a larger, community-wide session will be held at 6 p.m. on March 15 in the West Shore Bank room of the Ludington branch.
Discussion that night will focus on recapping feedback and community visioning. The talk will be led by a facilitator from a consulting group called Rethinking Libraries.
The next step in the process will be to compile the information from the surveys and gather data comparing the library to others of similar size both state- and nationwide.
A reference book would be put together including information from the focus groups. The book will be used to by the library board to “hash out a plan for two years, three years, four years from now, and then work toward getting there,” said Smith.
Information about digital surveys can be found at www.mcdlibrary.org and on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Hard copies can be picked up at the Ludington branch at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and the Scottville branch at 204 E. State St.