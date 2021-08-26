The Mason County District Library is now requiring that patrons wear masks when entering its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
In a release on Thursday, the library stated the decision was made "in response to the substantial community spread of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus."
Library visitors are required to properly wear a mask, covering nose and mouth, while indoors. The library will provide masks for those who do not have them.
Those who are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons will be served outdoors. Curbside service is still available. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 to 8 Wednesday; and 9 to 1 Saturday.
The Mason County District Library’s COVID mitigation strategies were developed with input from Mason County’s emergency manager, District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, MDHHS, MiOSHA and the CDC. Mitigation strategies and procedures are subject to change.