CUSTER — The Mason County Garden Club, in conjunction with the Michigan Garden Clubs from across the state, made it their goal to get kids more involved with their environment in a positive way.
For the past few months Julie Tews has been working with Mason County Eastern fourth graders on a youth sculpture contest, put on by the Michigan Garden Clubs, to encourage the youth to keep the planet green. The contest was open to local students in fourth through eighth grades.
MCE fourth graders participated in both a sculpture contest and poster contest. The contests had stipulations including the sculpture contest which required the use of recycled, reused and reduced materials and could not be any larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches, according to Tews.
MCE art teacher Laurel Prafke said the students worked for three days on creating the posters before turning their attention to the sculptures.
Prafke said that working with recycled items is not new to her students, with the number of students that Eastern has it is sometimes super expensive to buy art supplies but also the students are learning about sustainability.
On Monday, Tews was at the school to hand out certificates to all who participated and announce the winner of both the sculpture and poster projects. The projects were judged by the Mason County Garden Club’s executive board.
The winner of the poster contest was Nessa Shoup and Trace Stumbrie was the winner of the sculpture contest. Stumbrie’s project will go on to the state competition where it will be judged against other students who participated across the state.
Stumbrie created a homemade salamander out of recycled materials.
Sherman said working with Tews and the garden club was great.
“We do a lot of human environment interaction projects in this class,” he said. “We talk about recycling and how to do things in social studies and science with human environment interaction. This project will fit in perfectly collaborating with Julie and she has a lot of great ideas. She is going to do some stuff with our science curriculum to help boost that.”
Sherman said the class was about being involved in community, and being a citizen and what each person’s role is as part of society.
“I am going to continue with Eric Sherman and Carol Rowe.” Tews said. “The garden club has decided that it is so important that next year we are going to put forth a larger involvement and awareness. We want to be a little more active in the schools in Mason County.”