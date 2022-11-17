Graduating 10 years ago from Mason County Eastern Schools, Alyssa Bryan is doing big things. At a recent awards ceremony hosted by the Young Nonprofit Young Professionals of Grand Rapids (YNPN), Bryan was awarded the Innovator of the Year award.
Bryan attended Calvin University where she received a double major in psychology and social work. She was hired at Wellspring Lutheran Services, working with the Families Together Building Solutions team, supporting families in the Grand Rapids area.
“I took a year and a half off while working in child welfare,” Bryan said. “I returned to Grand Valley State University for my Master of Social Work degree that I completed in 2019.”
She changed jobs after graduation and now works for Family Futures, where she started out working in the parent involvement program, but her passion for community and program implementation moved her into a more administrative role as the quality improvement and program manager.
In that role, Bryan led the project to help develop the infrastructure of the nonprofit’s community navigation case management program, which services children in the Grand Rapids area.
“My primary responsibility within my role is to apply systems-level thinking and approaches to implement high-quality services,” Bryan said. “We serve over 5,000 families currently so there is a lot that goes into our operations that I oversee. Our organization primarily focuses on supporting families in West Michigan with children 0-5 years old in their parenting journey by providing developmental screening, home visiting, resources like pack and plays and car seats and much more.”
Bryan stated that she didn’t even realize the award existed until she got word that she was nominated.
“I was nominated for this award by a coworker,” she said. “I found out after the fact that I was nominated by her. I was selected as a finalist for the innovator award in September. The YNPN members voted and the winner was announced at their the (Grand Rapids Leadership Awards) banquet on Oct. 27. I was so surprised to be selected.”
Setting some goals for next year, Bryan said she is excited to continue her work with Family Futures and to see the organization continue to grow.
“When I started working at Family Futures four and a half years ago, we had six employees,” she said. “Now we have 30 employees. We have experienced a lot of exciting growth in my time here. I have some large projects planned to kick off in 2023 for families within our connections program. I am thrilled to see our services grow to meet the needs of families.”
With so much work going into nonprofits to keep them running and offering quality services, Bryan stated that she was honored to be recognized for the work she's doing because much of it isn’t always public.
“It is such an honor to be selected for this award,” she said. “It was not something I expected. For a small nonprofit to run well, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. I thrive being able to problem-solve with my team and think creatively to meet the needs of today's families. It feels good to be seen by my team.”