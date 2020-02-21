The Mason County Eastern Drama Club will present its production of "Delirium's Daughters," which opens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St. in Fountain.
Performances of the play will continue March 19, 20 and 21, each at 6:30 p.m.
MCE Drama Director Anesa Beilfuss Gulembo put together a video chronicling the process of planning out the production, and also featuring interviews with the student actors. That video is available at the MCE Drama Club's Facebook page or on YouTube.
"Delirium's Daughters" was written by Nicholas Korn.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_lGVbXURY8&fbclid=IwAR0wWhPKrx_DB8lhq7bOvAV7aUHoBfD1OiP9OcB_77GQhisjkclNDKsk82Y