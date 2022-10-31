Ahead of National Manufacturing Week, which is Nov. 7-11, more than 300 of Mason County’s eighth-graders got an early look at local manufacturing businesses durng October, thanks to a grant from The Right Place.
Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern and O.J. DeJonge Middle School students toured at area manufacturers during the month, including Haworth/Ludington Components, Change Parts, FloraCraft, UACJ Whitehall Industries and Metalworks.
The goal of the program was to introduce young people to the types of work being done at manufacturing sites from across the state, while preparing the kids to make informed decisions about their college and career paths.
The tour showcased the work being done by human hands, a robotic arm and programmed machines.
The eighth-graders learned firsthand how some of the manufacturing processes work.
It was the first in-person Discover Manufacturing event since 2019, organized locally by The Right Place, the Mason County Promise, the Mason College Access Network and West Shore Community College.