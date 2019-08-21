Emergency first responders will put on a different type of uniform to swing for the fences for a good cause this weekend.
The second annual Mason County First Responders Charity Softball Game will be from 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ludington’s Oriole Field.
The softball players and event organizers are all members of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency medical services and other first responders that operate in Mason County. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Cancer Relief Fund.
To donate monetary gifts or prizes for the raffle contests, contact Mason County First Responder Charity Softball on Facebook.
