A chance to mingle, inform the public, attract new members and swap homegrown plants. That’s what the Mason County Garden Club’s annual Spring Plant Exchange has offered for the past 20-some years, and this year’s event was no different.
About 100 people turned out to Ludington’s Leveaux Park on Saturday to participate in the exchange. Some were current members and some were new recruits, while others were just curious passers-by, keen to learn about the vivid display of plants, flowers and yard decorations the club had set up.
“All the plants are grown locally,” said club member Gale Martin. “They’re all from our gardens. Anybody can come and buy plants.”
Martin said most of the plants are perennials, which people can take home with donation to the club. That amounts to a significant discount compared to buying the plants in garden stores.
“They’re usually the most expensive, so this is a good way to get perennials that don’t cost much money,” she said.
As the day went on, the inventory was in a constant state of flux; members traded plants and others would arrive with more, making for a good, varied selection.
With more than 100 plants total, it was a good opportunity for folks to pick out some new things for their home gardens, according to member Jackie Lane.
“It’s an experiment,” Lane said. “Will this grow? Will that grow?”
The Mason County Garden Club has been active for close to 100 years, said Sue Hanson, club president, and Diane Davis, club historian, and members have been tending to Leveaux Park since the 1950s.
By setting up shop on their turf, the members invited the community to come and learn more about the club and what it’s all about.
“We serve the community,” Davis said. “We’re not just a garden club, we’re a community service organization.”
Hanson said Saturday’s event “gets the juices flowing in the spring,” and “to let the community know that we’re here — not just as a group of little old ladies, but as a group that’s actively participating in community events and community gardens.”
“A lot of people think garden clubs are little old ladies in hats having lunch, and that’s not what we are,” she said.
The club is active in the community in various ways. Hanson and Davis said members hold workshops at the Ludington Senior Center and Ludington Woods Assisted Living, award scholarships to local students pursuing degrees in ecology-related fields, volunteer to plant and tend flowers for the Ludington Petunia Parade and more.
A big part of the club’s mission is to raise awareness about plants, pollinators and other environmental topics. The group partners with other area organizations to achieve that mission, said Hanson.
“We try to do a lot of organization, also, with the Mason-Lake Conservation District, AFFEW, and the folks at Lakeshore Resource Network, because they’re doing a lot of hands-on schooling and we try to assist them if they need it,” she said. “We’re out there to help the community learn about gardening, learn about pollinators, learn about climate change, and learn about what’s happening in their own backyard.
“People who know nothing about plants can come here and learn a little bit.”
The club also hosts its own speakers, like local biology expert Dave Dister.
“It’s just the idea of learning what’s around you. … Even our own members are still in the learning process,” Hanson said.
The club added at least a few new members during Saturday’s exchange, continuing the steady growth that’s taken place over the last decade.
“We’re up to 82 members,” Hanson said. “I want to say 10 years ago we were at 40, so we’ve doubled in size in 10 years.”
In addition to exposure to seasoned gardening enthusiasts and access to presentations by experts in the field, members also get to take gardening-related classes at a discounted rate.
Hanson said as part of the Michigan Garden Clubs Association, members have access to courses about landscape design, environmental science and more. pays for half the tuition for its members to take those classes.
New members like self-described “plant connoisseur” Melvin Maier, who signed up on Saturday, and recent addition Linda Burns plan to make use of those perks. They both said they were excited to take part in Saturday’s event.
“This is the first time that I’ve come,” Burns said. “I love the idea of sharing plants. … It’s great.
“I love gardening — flower gardening — and we recently moved here full-time, so it’s a good way to meet new people and make new friends, too.”
The exchange is one of two major summer-bookending events the club hosts; the other is its annual plant sale, held the first weekend in September, which functions as a fundraiser for the group.
For more information about how to join, as well as details about upcoming events, visit the Mason County Garden Club’s website at www.masoncountygardenclub.com, or find the group on Facebook.