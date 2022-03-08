Mason County's gas prices continue to rise, with local stations topping the ever-increasing state and national average prices per gallon.
On Tuesday, regular unleaded gas was $4.26 per gallon at Wesco, Blarney Castle Oil and other area stations. That price is equal to the state's highest recorded average in May 2011. The state average on Tuesday was $4.18 per gallon, while the national average was $4.17.
The Daily News attempted to contact suppliers. Wesco declined to comment and Blarney Castle Oil did not respond by press time.
According to AAA Michigan, the reason for the surge is threefold: crude oil prices are on the upswing as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; there’s an increase in demand; and there's a “tightened supply” as a result of a lower gasoline stock.
And, as the Associated Press reported, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced an outright ban on buying oil from Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
All of these are "stressors" that are factoring into the high prices, according to Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA Auto Club.
Woodland said the price increases have been "staggering," particularly since Feb. 24, when the cost of crude oil per barrel was $92 compared to the current $123-plus.
"Michigan gas around that date was $3.36 and we are now up to $4.18," she said. "It’s literally skyrocketing crude oil prices … and we’re already in a tighter market."
Tuesday's rates statewide represented larger, faster increases than Woodland has seen before.
"It's 61 cents higher than this time last week, 15 cents higher than this time yesterday," she said. "In the time that I’ve been doing this, a 15-cent increase in a week, that’s a pretty wild week; 15 cents in a day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that."
She confirmed that Mason County's rates for Tuesday were equal to the state's record average for prices, but couldn't address what the county's record was.
She said that if things keep going as they have been, a new state record average could be on the way.
"Based on the increases that we’ve seen, and if prices in Michigan continue to increase the way they have in the last 48 hours or so, we could probably see that record being surpassed," Woodland said. "If we get another 15-cent increase, we’d surpass that record."
Woodland said it's "hard to say" what the impact of the ban on Russian oil will be, as sometimes the market suffers more in the buildup to sanctions than it does when they're actually imposed. Also, "we're in the middle of it," so predicting the effect is difficult.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, who chairs the house transportation committee, said a move to ban the purchase of Russian oil "makes a lot of sense," but would inevitably compound the problem.
"The question then is, how do we make up the oil? … Do we buy from Iranians and Saudis or do we build up our own?" he said. "There's lots of questions."
O'Malley said the situation in Russia and Ukraine has exacerbated an already volatile market, noting as Woodland did that prices were on the rise prior to the conflict.
“Oil is a commodity. (It's) supply and demand. The U.S. has chosen to … slow our oil drilling, which impacts supply, and we saw gas prices rise. You throw inflation in and, on top of that, you have the Russian-Ukraine situation. We’re in a bad spot," O'Malley said. "Oil is constantly moving and being shipped, so when things get delayed it causes a price spike.
"It’s not just Michigan, it’s national and across the world."
AAA has recommendations for how to weather the surge in gas prices, advising motorists to:
• Combine errands to limit drive time;
• Remove excess weight from vehicles;
• Consider paying cash as some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card;
• Drive conservatively, without aggressive acceleration or speeding.