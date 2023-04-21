The announcement of a new genealogy database and historic home registry, along with a presentation on Mason County’s lumbering heritage, punctuated the Mason County Historical Society’s kick-off event for its celebration of Ludington’s 150th anniversary.
The event was held Thursday at the Mason County Research Center, a new facility for the society that offers more than enough space for the records and documents necessary for the development of the upcoming Mason County Ancestry Database, according to MCHS Executive Director Rebecca Berringer.
“We’re at this new location, and years ago we got records from the Mason County Genealogical Society, so we have lots of resources for genealogy. But we wanted to create a database (where) we can start recording ancestors of people who lived in this area,” Berringer told attendees in the center’s Legacy Hall room.
“Having a database is going to let us know the different lineages and relatives of people, and it’s just important to know that,” she said.
The foundation of the database consists of newspapers, family documents, books, yearbooks, scrapbooks, obituaries, photographs and more, according to Berringer.
As resources grow, the database will become an increasingly useful tool for residents and visitors with local ties to research their family connections in the area.
“People are going to come to Mason County, and they want to do research on their relatives,” Berringer said. “They’re now going to be able to go into a database and pull up information.”
The database will “pull all the information together,” she said, adding that it has the capacity to hold up to 50,000 records.
A specific launch date for the service has yet to be determined, but Berringer told the Daily News on Friday that it should be available sometime this summer. MCHS members will have some access covered by their membership, and there will be a minor charge for non-members hoping to make use of the online ancestry portal.
Berringer said the service will be a “great tool … to learn about the people who call Mason County home.”
LUMBERING HERITAGE
Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College, led a talk about the Ludington area’s lumbering history, dating back to before the city’s incorporation in 1873.
Nagle’s presentation covered the area’s earliest Ottawa settlers, the rise of the lumber industry, several of its major players and personalities, its legacy, and the area’s transition into a post-lumber economy.
Nagle said he chose lumber as a topic because it was the first “major” industry that brought people to Ludington, then called Pere Marquette.
He talked about the Homestead Act of 1862, which allowed adults to select 160 acres of surveyed, unclaimed land and claim it. This resulted in the development of major lumbering operations as industrialists set up shop timber operations in adjoining plots of land.
Nagle touched on figures like Charles Mears, James Ludington, Eber Brock Ward, Justus Stearns, and Antoine and Warren Cartier.
He noted that Stearns and Cartier contributed to the development of other industries in Ludington at the end of the lumber era, including hospitality and tourism.
HISTORIC HOMES
Rob Alway, a member of the MCHS board of directors, talked about a new initiative by the society to recognize historic homes in the area.
Homes will have to be at least 100 years old to qualify, and submissions will cost $250. If approved by the board, people who enter their homes will receive a plaque and certificate, along with recognition during the society’s annual dinner and banquet.
Alway said the designation will be “strictly honorary,” and will not prohibit owners from making changes to their homes. Necessary materials for consideration include owner information, photographs, legal descriptions and a breakdown of the home’s historical significance.
Alway said one of the long-term objectives of the program is to start a tour of historical homes throughout the county. Another goal is to hopefully grow the historical society’s membership.
For more information about the historic homes program, call the MCHS at (231) 843-4808.
MORE EVENTS
The historical society will continue to commemorate Ludington’s sesquicentennial events throughout the summer, including presentations by MCHS President James Jensen.
Jensen will speak at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, June through September, on a different topic relevant to Ludington’s history.
More information can be found at www.masoncountymihistory.org.