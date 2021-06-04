The archives of Mason County Historical Society contain over 120,000 items related to the history of the county. These items include an extensive newspaper collection dating back to the 1860s, numerous maps and atlases, thousands of photographs, hundreds of scrap books and a wide selection of other physical, audio and visual materials. This archival collection also includes over 50 cookbooks, some dating back to the late 1800s, produced by or for Mason County residents.
The Cookbooks
The cookbooks in the MCHS archives were published by various groups and companies. Some, like Kitchen Economy Comfort Cooking and The Enterprising Housekeeper, were used by Mason County cooks circa 1900. Some were developed by companies with a prominent local presence, like the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway, whose Dining Car Recipes lists over 1,000 “formulas.”
Presumably these or similar recipes were used on the carferries sailing out of Ludington when those boats were owned and operated by this railway company.
Local church groups produced numerous cookbooks that are part of the MCHS collection. The Ludington Cookbook was published by the Ladies Aid Society of the Congregational Church of Ludington in 1891. A few decades later, the women of the Community Church of Ludington, the successor to the Congregational Church, published a book entitled Favorite Recipes and Directory.
Similar books were published a century ago by the Women’s Society of Christian Service of Bethany Methodist of Ludington and the Ladies Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Scottville.
The women of the Methodist Episcopal Church in Scottville issued multiple editions of their Choice Cookbook.
A well-used 1902 edition was donated to MCHS in 1984 by Naomi Butler Harmon, wife of prominent Riverton farmer Harold Harmon. A more intact 1923 edition of that cookbook in the MCHS collections offers many insights into the history of that community nearly a century ago.
The introductory pages of the 1923 book indicate that the Ladies Aid Society had pledged $3,000 toward the construction of a new church and indicated, “The proceeds from the sale of these books will go toward this fund.” The Society officers listed included Mrs. F. J. Reader, Mrs. R. Filley, Mrs. Rupert Stephens, Mrs. David Falconer, Mrs. C. B. Clay and Mrs. J. Jay Cox.
Many long-forgotten local businesses advertised in The Choice Cookbook, including Rogers Bakery, Cook’s Market, Central Drug Store, H. F. Miller Harness Shop, W. C. Martin M.D., Moore & Moore Tourist Lunch Room and Ice Cream Parlor, Dentist Dr. G. D. Peters and W. E. Blake Printer, who printed the book.
The Cooks
The cooks who provided recipes represented many well-known Scottville families. Mrs. W. G. Alway offered her recipe for graham muffins. Mrs. George Mack shared her recipe for baked veal in tomato sauce.
Mrs. D. Bobian offered a more exotic version of this entrée with her recipe for India curry – veal.
The women of Scottville appear to have been prolific bakers. Traditional dessert recipes were offered by Mrs. Alice Squires (White Cake) and Mrs. Ivan Hunt (Sunshine Cake), while recipes for more exotic desserts were offered by Mrs. Frank Claveau (Lemon Nut Cake) and Mrs. Avery Benedict (Date Frosting). They also offered numerous recipes for cookies including White Cookies by Mrs. E. M. Briggs, Good Cookies by Mrs. J. Reene and Sour Cream Cookies by Mrs. I. J. Eddy.
The Special Recipe
Near the back of the 1902 and 1903 editions of The Choice Cookbook, unknown cooks, identified only as The Committee, offered a special recipe listed as How to Preserve a Husband.
“Be careful in your selection, do not choose too young and take only such as have been reared in a good moral atmosphere. Some insist on keeping them in a pickle while others put them in hot water.
This only makes them sour, hard and sometimes bitter. Even poor varieties may be made sweet, tender and good by garnishing them with patience, well-sweetened with smiles and flavored with kisses to taste; then wrap them in a mantle of charity, keep warm with a steady fire of domestic devotion and serve with peaches and cream. When thus prepared they will keep for years.”
In the end, the new church in Scottville was built, families in the community enjoyed good food, most women were successful in preserving their husbands and an interesting part of Mason County history was recorded for future generations.