Unemployment rates in Mason County are stabilizing after reaching a high of at least 30-years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the number of jobless people in the county has dropped to its lowest since March.
In July, Mason County’s jobless rate was 9.1 percent, dropping below 10 percent for the first time since March, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB).
It was the lowest in the four-county region of Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties. July’s rate continues to reflect a steady reduction in joblessness in Mason County since rates surged from 5 percent to 25.4 percent in April, marking the highest for Mason County in the DTMB archives dating back to 1990.
Since that peak, stability has slowly returned, with the unemployment dropping to 18.9 percent in May, and 12.8 percent in June.
The number of employed people in Mason County increased from 12,530 in June to 12,676 in July, while the number of unemployed people decreased from 1,846 in June to 1,268 in July.
The month-to-month gains for the county are steady, but Mason County’s July jobless rate for 2020 is almost twice that of the July 2019 rate of 4.9 percent.
Still, the current figures are a good sign, according to Shelly Keene, executive director of Michigan Works West Central.
“It’s encouraging to see those unemployment rates in our region continually decrease each month amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Keene stated in an email to the Daily News.
According to Keene, workers and employers are taking the right steps to move forward.
“When I go out into the community, I do see many people following social distancing guidelines and wearing their masks, which is a major factor in how Michigan will beat the pandemic and return to full employment,” she stated.
Mason County wasn’t alone; the entire state saw a similar surge in jobless rates in April, and with monthly reductions since.
“Jobless rates in April exceeded 20 percent in most Michigan regions, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry jobs plunged throughout the state, particularly in the leisure and hospitality and manufacturing sectors,” Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a press release in May.
In the immediate region, Manistee, Lake and Oceana counties each surpassed Mason County’s April unemployment, with jobless rates of 31.5 percent, 30.2 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively.
By July, Palmer said there were gains in employment throughout the state, though he noted they were modest.
“Michigan regional jobless rates were down in July, although total employment levels showed only modest change in many regions in July,” Palmer stated in July’s release.
OTHER LOCAL STATISTICS
Manistee County had a July jobless rate of 11.2 percent with 1,144 unemployed people, 9,061 employed people and a labor force of 10,205 people.
Oceana County’s jobless rate was 10.6 percent, with 1,308 people employed, 11,034 people unemployed and a labor force of 12,342.
Unemployment in Lake County was at 11.7 percent in July, with 467 employed people, 3,533 unemployed people and a 4,000-person labor force.
Jobless rates in all areas were down from the previous month, but had increased compared to July of the previous year.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s jobless rate in July was 9.5 percent, down from 15 percent in June, but up compared to the 5.1 percent unemployment rate of July 2019.
There were 463,000 unemployed people, with 4,409,000 working.
Montmorency County had the highest jobless rate among Michigan’s 83 counties at 13.2 percent. Menominee County’s jobless rate of 6.6 percent was the lowest.