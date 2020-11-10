The Mason County Road Commission launched an online interactive map on Monday that will allow people to track the snowplows during the upcoming winter season.
The Snowpaths map is available through the road commission website, www.masoncountyroads.com. To visit the map, select “Snow Plow Paths” at the top right.
It is only for the county snow plows. City and village plows are not on the map.
The map is color coordinated to indicate when a road was last plowed — Less than two hours ago, two to four hours ago, four to six hours ago and more than six hours ago.
The “pingtime” — or time between updates — is 15 minutes, according to Mary Samuels, road commission manager and director.
It also shows the priority level of certain roads. For example, U.S. 10, Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 31 are designated high priority. Those roads will be plowed sooner and more often, according to the website.
Residents can enter their street addresses or zoom in and out on the map for a localized view.
“It’s great for the public because they can put in their street address and the graph will show if it’s been plowed and how long ago,” Samuels said. “If they’re coming home from work or heading out it the morning, they’ll have a better idea of what’s going on out on the roads. I hope it helps people with their everyday commutes.”
The road commission was originally approached by Verizon, which its contract is with, to try out its Networkfleet. The management software allowed Samuels to see how fast the snow plows were traveling.
She said it was a useful tool, especially when people called in to report a truck was speeding.
“We would get calls that a truck was going too fast and I had the opportunity to look it up,” she said. “It was a neat tool to have.”
Verizon then asked if the road commission would be willing to test out SnowPaths, which Verizon had recently partnered with.
“It sounded awesome when they brought it to us. They showed us the plan and we worked with them on the trial,” Samuels said.
During the year-long trial period, the road commission put the GPS tracking on all of its units, or vehicles.
“On the loaders, graters, semis,” she said. “I could see where everything was. I enjoyed watching them.”
Now the tracking is on specific vehicles, most notably the snow plows, thought she hopes to also add brining next summer.
The initial planning took some upfront work.
“The trucks have their own routes in the county and the maps had to be laid out separately,” she said. “It was a big project for the (drivers).”
Not only is it a tool for the community, but also for her to manage the fleet.
She said there are some locations in the county where there is no radio coverage or cell reception. If a truck breaks down, she’ll know exactly where it is.
”I think it’s going to be amazing for the public and for us,” she said.
The map will display alerts across the top, which Samuels will update to warn people if there is inclement weather or any hazards.
She said Verizon has been excellent to work with throughout the process. The map did require a start-up fee and there is a monthly cost, but she said it’s less expensive than other similar services and they received a discount for being part of the trial.
”We’re pretty excited to get it up and running,” Samuels said. “We’ve been tweaking it the past few weeks. Now it’s a matter of waiting for snow.”
At the end of the winter, she said they’ll know how effective SnowPaths was based on feedback from residents.
She admitted she was anticipating the first snowfall.