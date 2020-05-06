The Mason County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested a Mason County man on a charge of delivery of fentanyl into a correctional facility.
A release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that the individual, Zachary Alan Shurlow, 26, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Friday, May.
The charges stem from a Feb. 13 incident in the Mason County Jail, during which it is alleged that Shurlow smuggled fentanyl in to the jail during booking on a probation violation charge that day.
The charge of delivery of fentanyl is a felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years/$25,000. The warrant also has a fourth offense notice.
Shurlow remains lodged in the Mason County Jail with a bond of $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond.