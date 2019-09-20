Grab your leashes, and don’t forget your early Halloween spirit, because the Halloween Spooktacular is returning to MediLodge of Ludington.
The 10th annual event — hosted by MediLodge and local animal welfare organization Mason County Mutts — is a chance to bring some Halloween fun to MediLodge residents with a costume show for dogs and pet-owners.
The Halloween Spooktacular will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at MediLodge of Ludington, 1000 E. Tinkham Ave., and Mason County Mutts President Sara Lutz said the hope is that as many people as possible will participate, and help bring some cheer to MediLodge residents, their families, the staff and, of course, the dogs.
“For the 10th annual, we are just hoping for a large turnout,” Lutz told the Daily News. “It’s a really great event and even if you don’t have a pet, we encourage you to come watch.”
The Spooktacular started in 2009, when MediLodge was still known as Tendercare, according to Lutz. She said she and Mason County Mutts Vice President Teresa Swist were approached by MediLodge about contributing to the event.
“We were asked to help take part and we weren’t really sure what it was,” Lutz said. “It’s basically a super-cute dog costume contest (with) lots of prizes and snacks.
“It’s really just a lot of fun.”
During the past 10 years, the annual Halloween-themed contest has become a highlight of the fall for Lutz and Swist, and for the residents whose faces beam at the sight of costumed canines.
For more information, call MediLodge of Ludington at (231) 845-6291 or find Mason County Mutts on Facebook.
