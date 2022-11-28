Local animal welfare group Mason County Mutts is raising money to help make the holidays a little brighter for the many dogs and cats at Mason County Animal Control.
The organization is funding stockings for the dogs and cats, filled with goodies the animals can take with them if they’re adopted. Even if they aren’t adopted, the animals will get some treats, according to Sara Lutz, president of Mason County Mutts.
“We buy stockings for each animal and then fill them with things that we hope either a cat or dog will like,” Lutz said. “Usually toys, some treats, a blanket and a few other goodies.”
Lutz and Teresa Swist, Mason County Mutts vice president, have been doing the “stocking project” for about six years. It’s normally a pretty “low-key” affair, Lutz said, but this year they’ve decided to put an added emphasis on promoting the event due to the persistent overcrowding at the animal shelter.
“We are going to make a special effort this year to brighten these animals’ days while at animal control,” Lutz said. “So many are not getting adopted and have been there for an extended period of time.”
The overcrowding has been ongoing since the summer. There are currently nine dogs at the animal shelter, with six more on a waiting list to be surrendered, and 18 cats with 10 on the waitlist.
Lutz said in the past, the stocking project has essentially been a two-person operation, but with all those additional animals, “this year is a little different.”
The organization has raised about $230 for the project so far, but Lutz and Swist hope to get that amount up.
They’re asking for monetary donations rather than pre-purchased items, as it helps ensure that donations can be used to distribute things equally among the animals.
“When we do it we try to make it really even,” Lutz said. “If there’s 20 cats, we try to get 20 of the same thing. That way, we don’t end up with a ton of one thing, then other things that they need but don’t end up getting.”
Same goes for the dogs, she said.
Mason County Animal Control Officer Sarah Colbrook said she appreciates Mason County Mutts’ efforts to help the cats and dogs, and give an extra incentive for people to adopt.
The animal shelter’s recent adoption events haven’t received much attention, Colbrook said, and she’s glad for any assistance she can get in finding homes for the many cats and kittens at the shelter.
Donations for the stocking project can be made via PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/MasonCountyMutts. There is also a donation link on the Mason County Mutts Facebook page.
Mason County Mutts will also, for the second year, be the beneficiary of the upcoming Christmas tour at Cartier Mansion, which is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There’s a suggested donation of $10 per person for the Christmas tour, and proceeds will go toward the stocking project.
Cartier Mansion gift certificates valued at $100 will be on sale for $85 during the event.
Lutz is encouraging people to make donations to the animal shelter to help feed the animals and keep the kennels and cages clean. Dry food is needed for kittens, puppies and adult cats and dogs. The shelter also needs dishwashing detergent, dish soap, laundry soap, paper towels, bleach and antibacterial liquid hand soap.
Mason County Animal Control is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.