Ten Mason County organizations received grant dollars in 2020 from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund.
Great Lakes Energy announced the recipients of the 2020 People Fund in a release on Thursday, outlining fund dollars awarded through the fund. It is supported by Great Lakes Energy users who opt to have their bills rounded up to support nearby charitable causes.
The Mason County Historical Society, Hands Extended Loving People (HELP) Ministry, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA), Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Caritas Food Pantry, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Western Michigan Fair Association, the Riverton Township Summer Baseball Program and Free Soil Township each received more than $1,000 through the fund.
Some of the beneficiaries, like the Mason County Historical Society, have already put the funds to use.
Executive Director Rebecca Berringer told the Daily News that the historical society was awarded $5,500, which was used to repair and re-paint the original Pere Marquette Town Hall building at Historic White Pine Village.
“The repairs are completed,” Berringer said. “Thanks to the grant from Great Lakes Energy, we were able to get the entire building repainted… and restored to better condition.”
The historical society worked with Pro Painting and Ludington Paint & Glass to help match the structure’s historic colors, Berringer said, adding that Ludington Paint & Glass donated paint to assist with the project.
Berringer said the town hall building has been in need of a brush-up for several years. The historical society does have adopt-a-building programs, where members donate $750 per year for general upkeep and maintenance on individual buildings, but for bigger projects like this one, additional funds are needed.
“When we need large repairs done… that takes a lot more expense. So we sought grant funds, and it made a huge difference for us,” she said. “It helped us to be able to renovate and preserve a cherished building from Mason County — the original Pere Marquette town hall.”
The work was completed in August 2020, and Berringer said the society is grateful for the financial help.
“It was a huge boost to repairs, restoration and preservation at the village,” she said. “Great Lakes Energy was great to work with.
“We hope people in the community will be a part of the People Fund. We appreciate everyone who (contributed).”
While the work is done for the historical society, HELP Ministry is just starting to put its grant funds to use.
Larry Lange, director, said the nonprofit received its $5,000 sometime around Christmas. Those funds are being used to purchase beds for those in need.
Lange said about half the grant dollars have been used, and a trip is planned to pick up mattresses in Holland this week.
“We’re heading down to pick up 30 mattresses,” Lange said. “That will help a lot of people.”
Lange said part of the fund was used for children’s beds — toddler beds and cribs — and adult beds, too.
The hope is to start delivering those beds to people’s homes by next week, and to have the funds used up and purchased and in homes by mid-February at the latest.
Most of the beds will go to people in Mason County, but some will also be delivered to Lake, Manistee and Oceana counties as well.
“We’re pretty excited about this and we’re hoping it goes well,” he said.
The recipients of the beds are determined through an application process. It’s mostly on a first-come, first-served basis, but Lange said HELP Ministry will sometimes make an exception in the event of an emergency.
He encourages people to donate to HELP Ministry when they can, because the need has been on the rise of late.
“The need for beds is just tremendous,” Lange said. “The need is up but donations are down, currently. If people are out there… and they have something they can donate, that would be a great thing. Whether it be (clean) bedding furniture or appliances.”
Lange said some beds may still be available, but anyone who receives one will need to fill out an application. To do so, call HELP Ministry at (231) 843-6811 or visit 910 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County received $3,000 from the People Fund to assist homeowners with home repairs that are currently not covered by local service funding, according to Habitat Executive Director Jamie Healy.
“An example is the repair/replacement of a well to ensure running water in someone’s home,” she state in an email.
Healy said the pandemic has caused several challenges for Habitat, and the funds have helped.
“COVID-19 has created challenges for us with some of our standard programming, specifically volunteers, so this servicing offers us the ability to still impact households and stick to our mission of ensuring decent, adequate housing,” she said.
Healy noted that the funds are not part of a program, and Habitat is not accepting direct requests for assistance. Rather, it’s a partnership with other service organizations who can’t assist an applicant due to qualifications, funding or program restrictions.
“So far, we have successfully partnered with DHHS, True North and HELP Ministries to help meet the needs of home repair requests in our area,” she said. “I am really excited about this new direction as it has the potential to (not only) impact even more households but also strengthen our relationships with local agencies as we work together to create that impact.”
Healy said many of its current projects have significant costs, so Habitat is working as always to secure donations and other sources of funding.
“But the People Fund is responsible for helping kick start this initiative,” she said.
Other Mason County recipients
Caritas Food Pantry in Custer received $1,000 for a desk, chair and chair mat.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm in Free Soil received $4,494.59 for animal therapy, gardening programs, supplies and a riding lawnmower; Free Soil Township received $5,000 to construct an accessible bathroom and remodel existing bathrooms in the community town hall; Riverton Township Summer Baseball Program received $2,500 for tree removal and fence installation; Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association received $3,000 for the 2021 Michigan Lighthouse Festival; Sandcastles Children’s Museum received $2,100 for a drone program; and the Western Michigan Fair Association $1,500 for 88 permanent stalls in barns.
People fund dollars were also awarded to Peacock Township in Irons; Reed City Area District Library; Stehouwer Free Clinic in Cadillac; Stony Lake Therapeutic Riding Center in New Era; Webber Township in Baldwin; and Luther Fire District No. 1.
“Once again, our members have opened their hearts and provided tremendous opportunities for improvement in the communities we serve,” Great Lakes Energy President and CEO Bill Scott stated in a release. “The People Fund has awarded more than $3.8 million in grants since 1999. We are so fortunate to have played a part in facilitating this generosity on behalf of our members.”
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting applications for 2021 grants from local non-profit organizations. Deadline for applications for the 2021 grant cycles are April 15 and Oct. 15.
Visit www.gtlakes.com/people-fund/ to submit an application.