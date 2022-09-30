Mason County PAWS Humane Society is welcoming the public to the future location of its no-kill shelter this weekend, and also seeking funds to help jumpstart work on the facility.
Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a cat and kitten adoption event at 3349 W. Johnson Road — the property PAWS purchased in 2020 to serve as a home base for the organization and a location for its long-planned shelter.
There will be about 15 cats up for adoption at the event.
“All the cats are spayed and neutered, have their vaccinations, are healthy and sweet … and socialized,” said Jacklyn Osgood, president of Mason County PAWS. “They’re good cats. They're beautiful, and there’s a variation of ages and colors and temperaments.”
Osgood said the adoption event will be a good opportunity for the public to not only help some animals in need, but also to see what the organization is working with and what’s needed in order to get the no-kill shelter up and running.
Mason County PAWS is also hoping the exposure will prompt people to help the group build up some funds.
The goal is that the shelter will go from longstanding dream to reality sometime within the next five years.
“We’re raising money on a serious endeavor right now for the structure,” Osgood said, adding that the group still has a lot of work to do before construction of the shelter can begin.
“The land needs to be filled in in a lot of places," she said. "We have septic and a well, but I don’t know if it’s going to be adequate for what we need.
“There’s a lot that needs to be done.”
So Mason County PAWS is seeking donations from the public, as well as grant opportunities, sponsorships and partnerships with other organizations and businesses, to help get the ball rolling.
Osgood said plans are being ironed out for various funding levels, noting that the path forward hinges on the level of support the organization gets from the community.
“We have three plans, depending on the grants we get,” she said.
The largest-scale plan would cost about $2 million, which would pay for large, insulated sheds for the various cats and dogs, as well as water and electric and various other utilities and amenities.
"The $2 million would be for developing the whole property, with Morton building doing the contractual work, excavating, hard scape and all the other buildings that may be needed," Osgood said.
If donations max out at $750,000, she said the organization would set up a structure where animal caretakers could stay overnight in the event of an emergency. It would also provide a space for cats and dogs to be socialized.
The building would allow for 10 dogs and 50 to 100 cats, she said.
The minimum plan, which the group would pursue if funds peaked at $100,000, would include “a couple of insulated sheds that are quite large.” Osgood said someone would stop by and tend to the animals, adding that it would serve as a “mini-shelter.”
"The least expensive would be to get a used double-wide donated so we could immediately start the rescue," she said, "then get the community to sponsor each shed for specific situations.
Donations can be made during the adoption event or at any other time in various ways.
Checks can be mailed to Mason County PAWS Humane Society, P.O. Box 132, Scottville, MI 49454.
The organization also has an account at West Shore Bank where people can make direct-deposit donations. And Mason County PAWS can also be found on PayPal at @masoncountypaws.
Contributions can also be made through an online portal at www.masoncountypaws.org.
Osgood asks that donors specify whether they’d like their contribution to go toward the shelter or to general expenses “so we know where to put the money.”
She said the organization spends a lot of its funds on veterinary bills and other basic expenses, and it can be tricky to determine exactly how much the group has in its budget for the incoming shelter.
Osgood said she’d like to get the expansion underway as soon as possible, but she stressed that it’s a “slow process,” adding that a lot of time is spent rescuing animals and coordinating with other local animal welfare groups to find foster homes for strays and abandoned cats and dogs.
“There’s not enough places for these animals. There really isn’t,” she said. “It’s not the animals’ fault. It's people not getting them spayed and neutered.”
Mason County PAWS hopes to bolster public awareness about its goals. Osgood encouraged people to visit the group’s website or Facebook page — or stop by the adoption event — to learn more about what they can do to help, or to make suggestions.
“We appreciate people getting involved. We can always use more foster homes. We can always use more volunteers and people with ideas about how we can expand,” Osgood said. “Good ideas are hard to come by. Sometimes you need to think outside the box, and we’re thinking outside the box. We just need more people to implement it.”
The "ideas are limitless" for the 12.5-acre property, according to Osgood.
She said the "immediate goal" is to fund housing for 10 dogs and 50 cats.
Another goal is to "make people aware that the overpopulation of cats and dogs is totally preventable," she said, adding that the answer lies in spaying and neutering pets.
"The PAWS facility will continue to try to educate and financially help people with this," Osgood said. "We will be able to take in litters of kittens and be able to adopt them out to good homes, fixed and ready to be great forever friends."
She said she hopes there will be "no unwanted cats or dogs" in the area within 10 to 15 years once the facility is open.
Mason County PAWS is also in need volunteers and members.
For more information on volunteering, sponsoring or donating, contact Osgood via email at paws@masoncountypaws.org.