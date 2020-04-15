Mason County PAWS President Jacklyn Osgood announced that her organization, with help from Wags to Wiskers, will be helping unemployed and low-income people feed their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through April 30, people can call Mason County PAWS at (231) 757-9219 and provide their name, address, how many dogs and cats they have and the size of their animals, and an order form will be filled out and put together by Wags to Wiskers employees for the next day. The pet owners just have to sign for it. Osgood said Wags to Wiskers is providing a discount, and Mason County PAWS is purchasing the food.
Recipients may be asked to help volunteer at one of the Mason County PAWS events within the next year.
Contact Mason County PAWS as soon as possible for more information.