Changes are coming to the Mason County Promise Scholarship to increase access to tuition-free attendance at West Shore Community College.
New additions to the promise plan were approved by the Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board in January, and include broadening scholarship eligibility and adding financial assistance options for new and returning scholars.
Starting this year, the scholarship will be open to Mason County students participating in registered in-person homeschool programs or online high schools located outside the county.
Mason County Promise Director Jody Maloney told the Daily News the board is proud of the change.
“We’re the second promise zone in the state to offer the scholarship to homeschooled youth,” Maloney said Tuesday. “We’ve been discussing it for over two years now.”
Previously, homeschooled and out-of-county online learners were not able to take advantage of the Promise.
Maloney also announced some additional funding in the form of the Educational Supplies Award, coming in the fall.
That award, which will be offered to both new and returning students, will be $500 per student for the 2023-24 academic year, but Maloney said the amount “may vary year-to-year based on tax capture.”
The goal of the award is to make the scholarship “more relevant” to students receiving federal and state grants that cover tuition.
Maloney said the award will be “tied to some student success efforts” to make sure students are getting the most out of their education and spending time in face-to-face learning environments.
The requirement for a first-year award is attending an in-person orientation at WSCC. For a second-year award, students will be required to attend the college’s first-year seminar class.
More information about the award will be given to students as per of their initial approval or renewal notice.
Maloney also announced students will now be able to access the scholarship for six years after graduating from high school, an increase from the previous four-year eligibility window.
The change was made in an effort to accommodate learners who have taken a break between graduating from high school and starting college, as well as students who took time off between academic years in college.
During the six-year period, the scholarship will continue to be available for up to 72 total attempted credits at WSCC.
The change will be retroactive to 2018.
Additionally, the scholarship has also been opened up to include learners who’ve resided in Mason County for at least one year, including the last year of high school.
The Mason County Promise Zone board has had a busy year, looking into multiple ways to boost the impact of funding for students.
In March 2022, the board removed the previous 2.0 minimum GPA requirement for accessing the scholarship.
Other changes are still in the discussion phase, including allowing the scholarship to be used at four-year colleges and possibly trade schools.
Any plans to offer four-year scholarships are still a ways off due to uncertainties with respect to the tax capture the Promise receives.
“It’s not that we haven’t discussed it, but we haven’t taken any action,” Maloney said.
She said the projected tax capture for the scholarship ended up being greater than the actual amount, which she attributed to “local entities reclaiming their taxes.”
“With these tax tribunals happening … and those uncertainties, at this point it’s not off the table, but we want to understand how our tax capture is going to grow,” Maloney said of offering scholarships to four-year schools.
If the tax capture does grow, Maloney said the Promise wants to make sure it’s using its funds in the best way possible. If it doesn’t, she said the Promise is likely doing all it can for now.
More information can be found at www.masoncountypromise.org.