How can the Mason County Promise expand to better serve and benefit students in the area? By removing the 2.0 high school grade point average requirement for eligibility? By funding book purchases at West Shore Community College? By expanding to include scholarships to four-year institutions?
These ideas are each being discussed — some with more immediacy than others — by the Mason County Promise Zone Authority Board, according to Director Jody Maloney.
Maloney said the board is anticipating a tax-capture increase in the coming years, and plans need to be made for how to use those funds, if they come.
“We’ve received two years of tax capture so far … and based on treasury projections, we’ll have a lot more by 2026, when we’ll be looking at how we expand,” she said. “It’s not concrete (but) it looks like we’ll probably have double the tax capture that we have now.”
Even now, the board is in a position to cover the demand for WSCC scholarships “with enough cushion that we’re able to engage in other educational opportunities,” according to Maloney. If the tax-capture amount does double, “we don’t want the money to burn holes in pockets,” so developing a plan is essential.
“Right now, what we’re looking at is opening the discussion with the board. We’ve got a lot of ideas floating around,” Maloney said. “We’ve been talking about third- and fourth-year scholarships.”
Scholarships to four-year colleges is probably the most distant consideration, but it is something the board is interested in.
Maloney stressed that it’s not something that will happen soon, and it’s possible it won’t happen at all, but “this is the year we’re discussing it.”
The board has not been in contact with any four-year colleges yet, and if an expansion of the scholarship to institutions beyond WSCC did happen, Maloney said it would likely require a written agreement with each college. Also, it would “probably be a flat scholarship rather than per credit hour,” as tuition fees vary from school to school.
Maloney said board members are interested in including certification and licensing opportunities in addition to academic degree programs if possible, but there are a few obstacles in that respect.
“Certification and licensing programs could be part of the question and we have had board members say we need to expand trades,” Maloney said. “But one challenge is that the schools need to be accredited and need to accept FAFSA, and it’s rare that a trades program has that.”
Still, she said, “Several board members have expressed that they’d like to see us diversify to trades.”
The elimination of the 2.0 high school GPA requirement is a more immediate topic.
The board heard a recommendation from consultants that doing away with the requirement might be wise, since the promise scholarship is open to students with GEDs, which require neither GPA nor credit requirements.
“The consultant said, if you’re offering that … what are you saying to students who are persisting through high school and not getting those grades? That they should get GEDs instead?” Maloney said.
She stressed that the board did not feel that way and that it encourages students to graduate from high school with a diploma if they can. But the suggestion did point out a potential way to help more students, which was amplified during the pandemic.
“The reality is, after 2021 and seeing the drop in the GPA, it became even more clear that maybe (the 2.0 GPA requirement) wasn’t effective,” Maloney said, adding that “36% of our beginning seniors of our class of 2022 weren’t eligible.”
Prior to the pivot to remote-learning during COVID-19, ineligibility was at 20-23%.
“That’s a significant increase,” Maloney said.
Also, as Maloney told the Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, because the promise scholarship is based on geography rather than need or merit, the GPA requirement isn’t something it needs to have.
She said the Mason County Promise has no intention of doing away with the requirement that students maintain a 2.0 average once enrolled in college, however.
Also being discussed by the board is funding book purchases at WSCC.
On all of these topics, and on the subject of the promise in general, Maloney said the board welcomes input from the public.
“This is our year to really look at which direction we want to take,” she said. “We need to be thinking about using those scholarship dollars strategically.”
The board meets at 3 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington. The community is welcome to attend, email info@masoncountypromise.org or call (231) 239-8224 with thoughts or suggestions.