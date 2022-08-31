Mason County Research Center

David Bossick | Daily News

The Mason County Research Center, at 103 E. Ludington Ave., will have its grand opening Thursday afternoon. Historical society members and the general public can attend an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and there will be free tours Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

 David Bossick | Daily News

The Mason County Research Center, new hub for the Mason County Historical Society at 130 E. Ludington Ave., is now all but complete, and it will open its doors Thursday.

riley@ludingtondailynews.com

843-1122 x309

Trending Food Videos