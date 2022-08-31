The Mason County Research Center, new hub for the Mason County Historical Society at 130 E. Ludington Ave., is now all but complete, and it will open its doors Thursday.
Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the historical society, said there will be a grand opening for donors who contributed to the construction of the new research center Thursday afternoon.
The ceremony will be followed by an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m., during which historical society members — and the public — can come take a look at what the center has to offer.
Berringer told the Daily News on Tuesday that the center is “pretty much” finished, with only a “few finishing touches” to complete before Thursday’s events.
“It’s very exciting to see it all come together and to have all this history on display,” she said.
In a press release about the grand opening, Berringer outlined several highlights that attendees can look forward to when they set foot in the center, including the historical society’s game-changing use of what was once a bank vault when the Ludington Avenue building was owned by PNC Bank.
The space — now dubbed the Mason County Heritage Vault — is now being used to showcase objects from throughout Mason County’s history.
The heritage vault “just gives you chills,” according to Berringer.
“We’re just so excited to have these pieces that we can’t normally have on display because they’re too precious. … Now people will be able to see them,” she said.
New objects will be rotated into the collection year-round, keeping things fresh and hopefully drawing in repeat visitors.
There’s also the Mason County Township Mural, which celebrates the county’s 15 townships.
The mural was installed on Monday, and Berringer said it “really brings to life all of our townships and honors our history.”
She stated in the release that the mural is “filled with bountiful agricultural fields, pine forests and sandy beaches that constitute Mason County.”
Berringer said the mural is also a powerful reminder of “the impact of wartime on those that lived during that time,” as many of the townships were named after Union generals from the Civil War.
Other notable attractions at the research center are the Mason County Legacy Hall, a meeting space where the grand opening will be held; a digital, interactive Mason County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit; resources for genealogical research; and the Mason County Emporium gift shop and candy store area, which opened in May.
The center is also home to the historical society’s archives, which have been transferred over from Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township.
“One of the big parts of why we wanted it to be in the downtown area was that we wanted to move the archives into a temperature-controlled setting for long-term storage, and we wanted the ability to be accessible to the community year-round,” Berringer said.
According to Berringer said the new location will act as a kind of welcome center for the historical society. She said the downtown spot is a prime location for increasing engagement with visitors and residents alike.
Berringer said having a downtown Ludington headquarters will “help (the historical society) connect with people and help people understand what a historical society does: how we preserve history, why we preserve history, the work that goes into it.”
She said the development of the research center has been “quite an undertaking,” but she’s thrilled that it will be open by the Sept. 1 goal date set earlier this year.
Following the grand opening, free tours of the facility will be offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To reserve a spot on one of the tours, email amber@mchshistory.org.
For more information about the Mason County Historical Society, email Berringer at rebecca@mchshistory.org.