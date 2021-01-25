Mason County Right to Life held its annual memorial service and silent march Sunday, starting at Calvary Baptist Church.
The service got underway at 2 p.m., with music and a candlelight service during which the children in the small audience placed candles on a table in memory of the unborn.
The guest speaker for the event was Myra Lautner, Northern Michigan regional coordinator for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign, a nationwide Christian effort to offer resources to those whose lives have been impacted by abortion.
Lautner addressed the crowd of about 30 people, talking about the decisions that have, in her experience, led to decisions to have abortions, including social and financial pressure, income, sexual assault and more.
She said having viable and effective support systems in place for women on the cusp of such decisions is crucial.
“Pregnancy centers around the world are so important,” Lautner said, praising the West Shore Family Support efforts in the local area.
She also pointed out that the issue at hand has, in her experience, impacted men as much as it has women.
“For every woman who has chosen abortion, there is a man, and men have forgotten about this. … Many times they are the ones who… encourage the abortion, and they’re left, years later, with that (decision),” Lautner said.
In speaking with people about the issue across the state, Lautner said she’s met many men who have “never overcome the shame they have for telling their girlfriend — or their wife — to abort.”
She said these stories of regret are sometimes overlooked, and stated that it’s her mission to educate both women and men about what she’s seen, both as an advocate for movements like Right to Life, and as an individual who has dealt with the issue of abortion first-hand.
Lautner said she shares the story of her own personal experiences with abortion with others, hoping that it will change people’s hearts and minds. She urged people to be respectful and to listen when engaging in discussion about the subject with someone who holds different views.
“I encourage you, when you talk to the opposition, do it out of love,” she said. “Think about the possibilities of why someone would have an abortion, and ask the Holy Spirit to guide you in your words.”
She closed by sharing a letter written to one of the children she might have had.
Following Lautner’s presentation, the attendees journeyed separately to the Mason County Courthouse, where the Rev. Fr. Wayne Wheeler of St. Simon Catholic Church met with those present to share his thoughts on the subject.
Wheeler said it’s important to consider the well-being of the children who are born, not just during pregnancy, but throughout life. He said social support systems to help struggling women and families are needed, and he even suggested reaching across the political aisle to collaborate with women’s rights groups to insure there’s better education and more resources and support for women.
“We need to work at changing the minds and the hearts of people so that the push for abortion lessens,” Wheeler said. “Help young women learn how to be parents — and young men. Once a child is born, we need to also do what we can to help it have the start it needs, so that child can grow and develop as a real, full citizen of these united states.”
Wheeler said the issue is not simply one of laws, it’s about changing the way people think about and address the issue.
“I love seeing all of your banners, I love seeing you all here,” Wheeler said. “I beg you, continue to work to change the minds and the hearts of our nation so abortion becomes a thing of the past.”