Nearly 100 people attended Sunday’s Mason County’s Right to Life memorial service for the unborn at St. John’s Lutheran Church in LUdington.
John Beckett, president of the Mason County Right to Life, said the purpose of Sunday’s event was a memorial for the unborn.
“This event is a memorial for them, the more than 60 million babies that have been aborted since 1973,” he said.
At the memorial service Sunday the guest speaker was Maggie Ruiz of Grand Haven.
Ruiz has recently chosen to share her story to others in hopes of helping someone else in the future.
“When I first found out I was pregnant, I told no one,” she said. “Everyone I knew that had been in my position had had an abortion. I have always been pro-life and I wanted my baby to live.”
She kept her pregnancy a secret for 23 weeks. When she finally revealed her pregnancy, she was told she was going to have an abortion.
“This was the most painful thing I have ever been through both physically and mentally,” she told the audience on Sunday.
She has lived with constant nightmares. She said it is not something that you do and put behind you because that date rolls around again.
“Every year you remember that date, or the due date of your child, and you wonder what life would be like,”she said. “Every time you think you put it behind you it is waiting around the corner to remind you.”
She suffered so many years from shame, guilt and what if.
By helping others she is continuing her healing process.
Also on Sunday, those in attendance of the memorial held a silent walk from the church to the Mason County Courthouse where a short prayer service was held.
Dee Bennette, the area director of Right to Life of Michigan, said that now the focus for Right to Life is to educate both women and men. Bennett said the organization will never give up the fight. It needs to walk alongside women.
“If we can make people hate abortion, then we can protect life.” she said. “I think we really have to wrap our arms around women and focus on the women.”