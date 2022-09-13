The Mason County Rural Fire Authority will receive $247,100 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to improve operations and safety, Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced Tuesday morning.
The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.
“This is a huge asset for us,” said Riverton Fire Chief Joe Cooper, who's department is a part of the authority. “This will help purchase turnout gear for us.”
Turnout gear needs to be updated every 10 years depending on its condition, according to Cooper.
The rural fire authority consists of seven Mason County fire departments that include Riverton, Custer, Scottville, Branch, Fountain, Free Soil-Meade and Grant.
Cooper said the budget is tight and the authority is working off of its original 1 mill that was started 26 years ago without an increase.
“We are still operating off what we originally asked for 26 years ago while gear and equipment costs have skyrocketed,” he said. “It is really difficult. Budgets are really tight, and we make due when we can and what we can do with.”
Cooper said the authority has been applying for grants whenever possible.
This grant will cover turnout gear for the seven departments in the authority, according to Cooper.
“The grant will cover turnout gear, some wildfire gear, which is different from our structure fire gear. Part of the grant will purchase washers and dryers for each department,” he said.
Cooper said the washers will be used to help get rid of the carcinogens left behind on the gear.
The washing machines are different from a household washer. They have a special extractor and work at different temperatures than a typical washing machines, according to Cooper.
Cooper said every year the authority budgets for a couple sets of new gear but the expense for a set is more than $4,000.
“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” stated Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, in the release. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”
“Firefighters are on the frontlines when emergencies strike,” stated Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, and chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “This federal support will help enable the Mason County Fire Authority… to purchase the gear and equipment our first responders need to effectively protect the communities they serve.”
Cooper said the fire authority in 2017 received another big grant upwards of $400,000 in which the authority updated its airpacks.