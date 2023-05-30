Unemployment in Mason County dropped to its lowest point in almost four years in April, as joblessness decreased throughout the region and the state.
Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties also saw reductions in joblessness, according to non-seasonally adjusted data recently released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Each county saw unemployment rates decrease over the month and three of the four also saw over-the-year reductions in joblessness, as well as workforce increases.
Jobless rates are determined by the number of people actively seeking work in the state. They are not based on the number of people receiving unemployment benefits. To be counted as jobless, individuals must have sought employment, been able to accept a job, and reported no earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics. Individuals who meet those criteria are included in DTMB unemployment figures regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
Mason County had the lowest unemployment in the region, and it also saw its jobless rate drop to the lowest point in the longest amount of time.
The county’s unemployment rate for the month was 4.3% — its lowest since hitting the same level in May 2019.
Joblessness was down from 6.8% in March and from 5.1% in April 2022.
There were 306 fewer jobless people in Mason County in April than there were in March, and 96 fewer than there were at the same time last year.
The county’s workforce grew by 387 people over the month and by 299 people over the year.
Manistee County’s April jobless rate of 5.2% was its lowest since September 2022, and was down compared to 8% in March and 6.2% in April 2022.
There were 244 fewer unemployed people in the county in April than there were in March, and 87 fewer than at the same time last year.
Manistee County’s labor force increased by 347 people between March and April. The workforce grew by 98 people compared to last April.
Oceana County’s April jobless rate was 5.4%, and like Manistee County, it was the lowest since September 2022. Unemployment in the county was down from 8.1% in March and 7.2% in April 2022.
The number of jobless people in the Oceana County decreased by 288 over the month. There were 185 fewer unemployed people in April than there were one year prior.
Oceana’s labor force saw gains over the month and year, increasing by 276 people since March and by 256 people compared to April 2022.
Lake County, at 6.6%, had the highest April unemployment among the four counties, but still clocked its lowest rate since May 2022.
Lake County’s jobless rate was down from 9% in March and from 6.9% in April 2022.
There were 95 fewer jobless people in Lake County’s workforce than there were in March. The number of jobless people remained the same compared to last April.
The county’s labor force grew by 40 people over the month and by 200 over the year.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s April unemployment rate of 4.3% ranked 43rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,189 people in the labor force with 12,627 working and 562 jobless.
Manistee County’s April unemployment rate of 5.2% ranked 57th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,747 people in the labor force with 9,238 working and 509 jobless.
Oceana County’s April unemployment rate of 5.4% ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,304 people in the labor force with 10,699 working and 605 jobless.
Lake County’s April unemployment rate of 6.6% ranked 71st among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,020 people in the labor force with 3,756 working and 264 jobless.
Livingston County had the lowest April unemployment rate in the state with 1.5%.
Mackinac County again had the highest monthly unemployment, with a jobless rate of 13.4%.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s April unemployment rate was 2.9% — a decrease from 4.1% in March and from 4% in April 2022.
The state had approximately 4.88 million people in its labor force, marking an advance from 4.86 million in March and 4.83 million in April 2022. There were 140,000 jobless people in the state during the month, which was about 59,000 fewer than in March and 51,000 fewer than in April 2022.