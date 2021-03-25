Mason County is expecting to receive more than $5 million from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act by the federal government, but when those funds will be seen, and what the money could be used for, remain questions to be answered.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said he’s seen three different sources with various amounts the county might receive, and each listed an amount more than $5 million.
“We have until Dec. 31, 2021, to spend it,” he said. “We can take our time once we receive the final guidance on what we can do.”
Knizacky said exactly what the county can and can’t do with the funds has yet to be spelled out by the federal government.
“Some of what we heard is that it is to cover any COVID-related costs not covered by other grants,” he said. “It might be there to make up for any lost revenue, but they haven’t given us what a definition of what that means. Is it what we got in 2020 against what we got in 2019? Is it what we got in 2020 against what we budgeted for 2020? The details aren’t out yet.”
Other speculation has centered around hazard pay for county employees, as well as infrastructure areas, which could be the water system, the sewer system or broadband internet, Knizacky said.
“We had a brief discussion with the finance committee about it last week,” he said. “We’re just waiting until we get the final guidance on what is eligible and have a thoughtful discussion on what direction the board wants to go into the eligible areas.”
While some stimulus funds need approval of the state legislature and the governor, Knizacky said the funds from the federal government are coming directly to the county. Each municipality such as cities, townships and villages in the state may also receive some funds from the stimulus. The City of Ludington, as an example, is expecting more than $800,000.
“I’ve been going to (the U.S. Department of Treasury’s) website and (I) attended a webinar put on by the Michigan Association of Counties to give us some ideas,” Knizacky said. “Michigan State University Extension gave us some information also. Both of them are recommending that we take it slow and wait until (we) know what (we) can spend it on.”
Taking the time to plan out what to do with the stimulus is a good thing, Knizacky said. And, the county does not plan to spend any of the funds without knowing what it can do with it first. He did not want the county to have to reimburse the federal government for funds that were spent on things the funds are not intended for.
“If the $5 million is spent incorrectly,” Knizacky said, “that would be a big hit on us. We want to be careful. It’s one-time money, and we need to look at projects that can sustain themselves for the long-term.”