PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Mason County will continue to have seven county commission districts, at least for the next 10 years. But there will be changes to the makeup of those districts following a decision from the Mason County Apportionment Committee on Friday.
The committee is tasked with redrawing district lines after the 2020 census showed a population increase in Hamlin Township and a decrease in Ludington, requiring a reevaluation of county districts.
Members met at the Mason County Airport to hear final comments about, and ultimately vote to accept, one of two draft proposals: one that maintained seven county commission districts with some changes and another that proposed the creation of an eighth district.
The decision to move forward with a seven-district plan was approved in a 3-2 vote, with Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, Treasurer Andrew Kmetz and Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink supporting it. Committee chair and Democratic party representative Paul Spaniola and Republican representative Susan Boes voted against it, favoring an eight-district plan.
Kelly told the Daily News after the meeting that the committee picked the option with the most “minimal” changes to existing maps.
The biggest change, Kelly said, is that Pere Marquette Charter Township’s two voting precincts will be split. Grant Township will be split at Quarterline Road, and Sheridan Township will be all in one district.
Those changes are set to go into effect prior to the 2022 election, Spaniola said.
The selling point for the seven-district plan seemed to be that an uneven number of seats would be preferable in the event of a tie vote among county commissioners. Additionally, Kelly and Kmetz stated that the eight-district came very close to surpassing the allowable population variance between districts.
“The difference between District 1 and District 5 (in the eight-district plan) is 11.9 percent, which is the maximum allowed,” Kmetz said. “Both plans are viable, both are within the acceptable tolerances, but the seven plan presents more even population representation.”
Kelly said she felt the same way.
“I don’t like that we (would be) at 11.9 percent. That is the limit,” Kelly said. “I don’t like that it’s an even number (of commissioners).
“I’m more comfortable with the seven-district plan because the numbers present better representation, and the bottom line is we have to look at the numbers.”
Kreinbrink said she, too, preferred seven districts. She said she wasn’t comfortable with an even number of commissioners. Additionally, she had budgetary concerns about the cost of adding another commissioner.
Spaniola countered those points, stating that he believed the eight-district plan was the “best alternative for the county” for multiple reasons.
“The even number of commissioners … really is a non-issue. You’re frequently going to have a commissioner absent, and (Mason County Administrator) Fabian Knizacky told me there have only been two tie votes over the course of 10 years. But I still think it’s a non-issue,” Spaniola said. “As for the financial end of it, (the cost) will be somewhere around $20,000 per year. That’s an extremely small portion of the county budget, and that would not be in 2021 or 2022, because this would not take effect until the election in 2022.”
Boes agreed.
“I don’t have a problem with eight commissioners. I don’t see tie votes happening very often. I don’t see it as a big issue,” she said. “I just find it the most favorable. Even if we’re at 11.9 percent variance, that is acceptable.”
Spaniola remarked with a laugh that the plan “had Democrats and Republicans agreeing.”
Kelly said another concern is filling the additional county commission seat.
“We are not finding candidates to run for jurisdictions to represent school boards, townships or even work the polling locations. Nobody even wants to run for these positions. So if we create another district … my biggest concern is getting people to fill these seats,” she said.
During public comment, representatives from various townships voiced their preferences for one plan or the other.
Jody Hartley, District 3 county commissioner representing Grant and Hamlin townships, was in favor of the seven-district plan.
“I’m asking you to not touch my district. Leave my constituents alone,” Hartley said. “I’ve worked really hard to develop a relationship with them. … I’m asking you to maintain my district as much as possible.”
Kelly noted later in the meeting that it was important to remember that personal preferences about commissioners could not be the basis for the committee’s decision.
“We have to be careful to make sure we’re not construed as gerrymandering here,” she said. “We have to take the commissioners out of play. We have to look at this as a blank slate without the commissioners and their personalities … just to be fair to constituents.”
On the opposing side, speaking in support of the eight-district plan, were representatives from Pere Marquette Township, which will now have its two voting precincts split.
“Our township unanimously voted to encourage this board to go with (the eight-district plan),” P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau told the committee.
Bleau said that he was concerned about representation. He worries that the seven-district plan will lead to residents in the southern portion of the township being “outnumbered” by Ludington’s Fourth Ward when it comes to electing commissioners to represent the district, and he said the eight-district plan provided for “more equal geographic and demographic representation.”
Ultimately, the seven-district plan was chosen. It will be forwarded on to the Michigan Secretary of State and the Bureau of Elections.
A second reading of the plan is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 28.