The Mason County Veterans Service Office isn’t going any where and Jim Wincek is staying put as the director for the next few months.
Wincek said he agreed to help start the office, get it set up and running smooth for two years, and then he planned to go back into retirement to allow for another individual to take on the work.
“I’m coming up on two years with the office. It will be two years in March. We’re in the recruitment process. We’re getting a posting (for the position) out, and we hope to generate some candidates in November, interview them in December and hire someone in early 2021.”
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the county’s finance committee has passed on a recommendation to the full county board to approve the grant for the veterans service office through Sept. 30, 2021. Making a multi-year, long-term commitment to the office was something the county pursued when it started it in conjunction with a grant from the state.
“That was the intent of the legislation, and that was our understanding when got into the program,” Knizacky said. “So far, this is the third year that they’ve honored that. And we have a grant to continue the office.”
Knizacky said the comments he’s received have been positive, and he said the county board has been happy with the work, too. That’s part of the reason why Wincek said it was disappointing he hared a rumor stating the office would close.
“I think the county has worked hard on this. The county board has worked hard on this. Fabian has worked hard on this. People believe and expect this office to stay open,” Wincek said. “To have a rumor floating around is hurtful to everybody. It’s a disappointment to the county board. We want to make sure that we’re going to be around.”
Wincek has gone through a lot of certification and accreditation to be able to assist veterans as they work through the web of paperwork necessary to ensure promises are kept by the federal government for the servicemen and servicewomen.
“The (Veterans Administration) is a pretty vast organization, and it’s full of rules and regulations and statutes. You really have to live within those guardrails. They need someone who is going to need to be able to do that. How the VA acts isn’t necessarily logical. Once you do learn the guardrails, you can touch a lot of people in a good way. You must have patience,” Wincek said.
While putting the infrastructure of the office in place, Wincek partnered with organizations in the area to assist veterans, too. He said he’s work with the Mason County Veterans Endowment, the Mason County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund and Help Ministries, and between the four groups, they’re able to assist many veterans. Some of that assistance may not be in the scope of the VA, but another group can help out.
“(Thursday) morning I got a call. It was a young guy who’s dad needed a ramp. That’s not a VA benefit,” Wincek said. “I send one email out, and these guys respond. We are either finding someone to build it or we raise some money for the family and they can build it. That has been a very fulfilling thing. Those four organizations could not be more proud… These guys really are in it with their hearts.”
He also has assisted with 140 veterans from July 2019 through September 2020, a number he needed to put together to show the impact the office has to help in renewing grants.
“To see a guy who has been in the military and has undergone some element of bad things due to his service, to help them navigate the serpentine thing (of the VA) to get what they deserve and earned is very fulfilling,” Wincek said, adding when he did have a count, “I was shocked. It wasn’t something I really counted.”
When Wincek is turning the office to his successor, there will be an overlap period so he can assist the new person with the care and responsibilities of the office. The overlap was built into the grant, and Wincek is looking forward to assisting in the future.