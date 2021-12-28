Unemployment in Mason County ticked back up in November after seeing job gains the month before.
That’s according to non-seasonally adjusted employment data released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Mason County’s November jobless rate of 5.7% marked an increase of .4 percentage points in comparison to October.
There were 38 more unemployed people in the county than there were in October, but compared to the same time last year, the county appeared to hold steady with the same unemployment rate and 12 fewer jobless people.
Mason County’s labor force saw losses, dropping from 13,418 people in October to 13,130 in November. The workforce was also down in comparison to the same time last year.
Manistee County, which also had a 5.7% November jobless rate, remained steady over the month, and decreased over the year, according to the DTMB.
In November 2020, unemployment in Manistee County was at 6.7% — a full percentage point higher than its current rate. There were 11 fewer unemployed people in the county than there were in October, and 115 fewer than at the same time last year.
Manistee County’s workforce also exhibited losses over the month and over the year.
An over-the-month increase in unemployment was also seen in Oceana County. Joblessness rose from 6.1% in October to 6.2% in November. However, there were 10 fewer unemployed people in Oceana County in November than there were in October.
In comparison to the same time last year, Oceana County saw a 1.3% decrease in unemployment, with 173 fewer jobless people.
Oceana County, like Mason and Manistee counties, also had fewer people in the workforce in comparison to the previous month and year.
In the four-county area, only Lake County had decreases in joblessness both from month to month and from year to year.
Lake County’s November jobless rate was 7%, down from 7.3% in October, and there were 12 fewer jobless people.
The county also saw a significant over-the-year decrease in joblessness of 1.3% compared to November 2020, with 65 fewer jobless people.
Lake County’s workforce was also down in comparison to both October of this year and November 2020.
OTHER LOCAL STATISTICS
Mason County’s November 2021 jobless rate of 5.7% ranked 57th out of Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,130 in the labor force with 12,378 working and 752 jobless.
Manistee County’s November 2021 jobless rate of 5.7% ranked 56th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,018 people in the labor force with 9,449 working and 569 jobless.
Oceana County’s November 2021 jobless rate of 6.2% ranked 66th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,405 people in the labor force with 10,694 working and 711 jobless.
Lake County’s November 2021 jobless rate of 7% ranked 78th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,843 people in the labor force with 3,584 working and 269 jobless.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s statewide jobless rate decreased from 4.7% in October to 4.2% in November. That’s also a decrease from the state’s November 2020 unemployment rate of 7.4%.
There were 4.76 million people in the state’s labor force with 222,000 working and 198,000 jobless.
November’s data shows something of a mixed bag, according to Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
“Employment rose in most regional labor markets in November,” Rourke stated in a release. “However, seasonal employment reductions occurred in the Northeast and Northwest Lower Michigan regions and the Upper Peninsula.”
According to the release, 55 Michigan counties exhibited jobless rate decreases over the month, while 81 counties displayed unemployment rate drops over the year.
Livingston County had the lowest unemployment in the state, with a November jobless rate of 2.5%.
Mackinac County had the highest November jobless rate at 9%.