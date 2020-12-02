Mason County saw its lowest jobless rate in close to a year in October, as unemployment continued to decrease throughout the state.
According to data released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budgets (DTMB), Mason County’s October jobless rate was 4.4 percent — its lowest since November 2019.
Jobless rates in the area and beyond have been trending downward from month to month since reaching potential record in April due to COVID-19-related layoffs. During that time, Mason County reached a possible record-high of 25.4-percent joblessness. That number has been gradually decreasing ever since, and October’s figures mark a new low for the year.
Mason County’s unemployment is down 2.7 percent from September’s 7.1-percent unemployment rate.
There were 393 fewer jobless people in Mason County in October than there were in September. Of the 13,570-person labor force, there were 12,978 people working and 592 jobless.
Compared to last year, however, unemployment in the area is up. October’s figures showed an increase of 1.1 percent compared to October 2019, when the jobless rate was at 3.5 percent.
Month-to-month improvements, juxtaposed with unfavorable comparisons to the previous year, were observed throughout the state, according to Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives.
“Regional jobless rates continued to decrease in October with modest recalls of workers from pandemic-related layoffs,” Rourke stated in a release. “However, industry jobs remain well below October 2019 levels.”
Mason County’s labor force showed a decrease from September to October, but an increase compared to the same time in 2019. This, too, was common throughout the state.
Mason County had the lowest October unemployment among the four-county region of Mason, Manistee, Oceans and Lake counties.
Of those four, all but Lake County were below the state unemployment rate of 5.1 percent.
The numbers
Mason County’s October unemployment rate of 4.4 percent ranked 49th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 13,570 people in the labor force, with 12,978 people working and 592 jobless.
Manistee County’s October unemployment rate of 4.7 percent ranked 59th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 10,075 people in the labor force, with 9,606 working and 469 jobless.
Oceana County’s October unemployment rate of 5 percent ranked 69th among the state’s 83 counties. There were 11,701 people in the labor force, with 11,113 working and 588 jobless.
Lake County’s October unemployment rate of 6.4 percent ranked 82nd among the state’s 83 counties. There were 3,761 people in the labor force, with 3,520 working and 241 jobless.
Statewide
Michigan’s statewide jobless rate was 5.1 percent during October. There were 4,869,000 people in the labor force, with 4,621,000 working and 247,000 unemployed.
According to the DTMB, unemployment fell in each of Michigan’s 17 market areas.
Nick Gandhi, an economic analyst with the DTMB, told the Daily News that each of Michigan’s 83 counties had a jobless rate of 10 percent or less in October — something that wasn’t even seen prior to the pandemic.
Gandhi said the coming months could see those rates inch back up due to the recent restrictions put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.
“The new restrictions, which went into effect during the middle of November… could impact November unemployment rates and carry over into December,” he said. “What is tricky with that is that the order went into effect on Nov. 18, in the middle of the month.
“With it spanning three weeks, this will last until the middle of December. So when exactly any effects will be displayed, I am unsure. Just do not be surprised if next month’s (jobless rates) are higher.”
Gandhi emphasized that he doesn’t believe the unemployment will reach the possible record-setting highs observed during the spring.