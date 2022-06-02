SCOTTVILLE — The Mason-Lake Adult Education graduated 13 students Thursday in a milestone ceremony marking 50 years of providing diplomas to non-traditional learners.
The ceremony took place in A.O. Carlson Gym at Mason County Central High School, bringing the program back to its home base after two years of outdoor commencements due to the pandemic.
Friends and family of graduates filled the gym space, as did friends of the adult-education program from throughout its half-century history.
The commencement drew some high-profile well-wishers, too, including U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who sent along words of encouragement from her respective offices.
Liz Stark, Mason-Lake Adult Education program director, addressed the graduates and reflected back on the history of the program and its various successes.
Stark said the program is “all about” the graduates.
“I may be here, and I’m the director … but it’s about you,” she said. “Fifty years of people graduating; 50 years of people moving on with their lives and getting something taken care of.”
Cayla Lunde, class valedictorian, was one such student.
At 25, Lunde, said she never thought graduation was in the cards for her.
“I didn’t think that I would even be here, honestly,” Lunde told the Daily News prior to the ceremony. “I dropped out of high school early, then I got pregnant with my daughter. She’s got health problems, so I figured (graduating) was something that just wouldn’t happen. So it feels really good.”
In her address to the class, Lunde said the program taught her a sense of “self-worth.”
“It’s shown me that I’m capable of anything I put my mind to, and that I’m worthy of recognition, too.”
Lunde thanked the teachers in the program for “believing in us when no one else did.”
Stark took a moment to thank friends of the program like former director Bob D’Agostino.
“Tonight there are those who’ve been part of our program that I want to acknowledge (such as) the staff and Bob D’Agostino, who was our director from 1981 until 2008,” Stark said. “Bob saw us change. … A lot of things happened in these 50 years. A lot of those things were good, and I give the credit to Mr. D’Agostino.”
Pat Walstra of Kent Intermediate School District, which holds onto funding for the program, presented the teachers with an award in recognition of their hard work over the years.
Stark commended the graduates on putting in the hard work and overcoming the various obstacles they faced to get a diploma. From health issues and family complications to multiple moves during high school. She said there’s a variety of reasons why one might not finish high school on the first try, but Mason-Lake Adult Education will always be here for the second, third or fourth.
“I want you to know we’re here, we’ll always be here,” Stark said to both graduates and prospective future students. “Find us.”