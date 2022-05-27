It’s a milestone year for the Mason-Lake Adult Education program, which will mark its 50th anniversary on Thursday, June 2 at Mason County Central High School.
With the program celebrating a half-century of helping non-traditional students get the degrees they need to jumpstart their careers, director Liz Stark is looking back fondly at the successes of the program and the reasons why it’s lasted so long.
“It’s because the people who teach our program don’t do it as a job — they want to help the students in the program realize who they are and what they can become,” Stark told the Daily News. “The program stays together because of the personal touch. We’re not talking about numbers, we’re talking about people.”
Stark also credited former director Bob D’Agostino with establishing crucial connections for the program in Mason County. Though the program dates back to the early 1970s, Stark said D’Agostino was instrumental in bringing Mason County and Lake County together through what was once called the Mason County Central-Ludington-Baldwin Adult-Education Consortium in 1990.
“When they combined, the program bloomed,” Stark said. “We reached people we’d never been able to reach before.
“That’s why it’s stayed together. People were dedicated to it. They knew there was a need for it.”
She said there are 3,000-plus people in the program’s service area who, for one reason or another, didn’t earn their diplomas the first time around, “so we’re there to help them get it the second time around, or the third time around or the fourth time.”
“That’s the deal,” she said. “The people care about the students who come to us. They can get ahold of us even after finishing Mason-Lake Adult Ed. We’ll help them get an internship for a better job. We do a lot of things.”
Stark said the program’s compassion has been a big part of its enduring success, noting that teachers understand that there are myriad reasons why someone might not make it through high school, many of which are no fault of their own.
The 50th anniversary is going to be a “splash,” according to Stark. She said 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall is planning to attend, and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow sending words of congratulations.
The 50th annual Mason-Lake Adult Education commencement will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Mason County Central High School.