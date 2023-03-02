The Mason-Lake Conservation District has been awarded a grant of more than $300,000 to continue its efforts to fight the spread of hemlock woolly adelgid in the region.
The conservation district was one of 35 recipients to share in about $3.6 million from the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday.
The Mason-Lake Conservation District received $391,800 through the grant program.
Funds will be used to address HWA hotspots in Mason, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry told the Daily News the funds came just in time, as a previous DNR grant that funded the work is set to expire in April.
“We needed the people and the money to do the next step of the work,” McGarry said. “We have thousands of trees that we know are infested and we were hoping to treat this summer, but we didn’t have the money to do it.
“At this point, we’re hoping to still be in containment mode, meaning we’re trying to stop the spread from going further out of Mason County.”
McGarry said news of the grant award brought a collective sigh of relief from district staff, as the organization now knows its work can continue.
The conservation district is focusing on early detection and treatment for HWA on private land and in some public areas, such as Cartier Park.
McGarry said there’s also been a lot of activity around Hamlin Lake.
Bri Jasinski, HWA project manager for the conservation district, said the grant will help the district keep those trees in check.
“This grant will help us treat all around Hamlin Lake, stretching south to about the Bass Lake area,” Jasinski said.
Jasinski added that the Mason-Lake Conservation District is “working very closely” with the Ottawa Conservation District, which also received a sizable grant on Wednesday, totaling more than $399,000.
“We work together with them … and basically the priority for the state is that we stop the leading edge of the infestation,” McGarry said. “Right now, this bug is marching northward and Mason County is as far north as it’s gotten, so we work with Ottawa County to divide and conquer.”
The Ottawa Conservation District is part of the West Michigan Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, which partners with Mason-Lake along with the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area.
The grant requires a 25% match, which McGarry said the district would not be able to cover without the help of community supporters.
“We can put some of that on the table, but a lot comes from partners doing similar work as well,” she said, thanking local homeowners associations, CISMA projects, grants and donations from watershed groups that go toward the match.
Upcoming HWA work will start in the spring, according to McGarry and Jasinski, and the grant should cover a roughly two-year period.
Detection takes place during the winter months, and crews are out with boots on the ground now tracking HWA “spot fires” in the area.
Treatment is the expensive part. When that gets underway as winter passes, McGarry said the grant funds will be crucial, as the district is eyeing 4,000 to 9,000 trees in need of treatment.
McGarry said she’s thankful to the community for supporting the organization’s HWA efforts.
“Everybody’s been really supportive of this work,” she said. “They want to see it done, and that’s part of the reason why we get grants like this. … We are so thankful.”