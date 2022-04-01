Local unemployment rates either rose slightly or remained steady in February for Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
Mason and Lake counties both saw joblessness increases over the month, while rates remained the same in Manistee and Oceana counties.
However, all four counties continued to see lower joblessness in comparison to a year prior, and all but Mason County saw labor force gains over the month and year, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
The data is derived from a monthly survey conducted by the the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those who are counted as jobless must have had no reported job earnings at the time of the survey; made efforts to find employment during the month; and been available to accept a job if offered.
LOCAL NUMBERS
Mason County, with 7.1% unemployment, had the lowest February jobless rate among the four neighboring counties. The county’s February rate reflects an increase from 6.8% in January, but a decrease from 8.3% in February 2021.
There were 33 more unemployed Mason County residents in February than there were in January, and 165 fewer than at the same time last year.
The county’s labor force had losses over the month and over the year.
Mason County’s unemployment rate toggled back and forth throughout much of 2021, with a low of 4.6% in October and a high of 8.7% in January.
Manistee County’s monthly unemployment remained unchanged at 7.5%, and the number of jobless people also stayed level at 719. The county’s unemployment rate was down compared to 9.4% in February 2021 and its labor force grew slightly, both over the month and over the year.
Oceana County’s jobless rate stayed at its January level of 8.6%, a decrease from 9.9% at the same time last year.
The number of jobless people increased by 10 over the month, but dropped by 130 from February 2021. The labor force increased over the month and over the year.
Lake County, at 8.7%, again had the highest unemployment among the four counties. The county’s jobless rate was up slightly from 8.5% in January, and down from 10.1% one year prior. There were 12 more unemployed Lake County residents in February than there were in January, and 50 fewer than in February 2021.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s February unemployment rate of 7.1% ranked 57th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,490 people in the labor force with 11,608 working and 882 jobless.
Manistee County’s February unemployment rate of 7.5% ranked 60th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 9,575 people in the labor force with 8,856 working and 719 jobless.
Oceana County’s February unemployment rate of 8.6% ranked 68th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,212 people in the labor force with 10,243 working and 969 jobless.
Lake County’s February unemployment rate of 8.7% ranked 70th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,837 people in the labor force with 3,502 working and 335 jobless.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s unemployment rate rose from 5.1% in January to 5.3% in February, and decreased from 6.8% in February 2021, with monthly unemployment rate increases in 59, decreases in 13 counties, and 11 counties seeing no change.
Eighty-one counties saw rates drop compared to February 2021.
The number of unemployed people statewide increased by about 10,000 over the month and decreased by about 75,000 over the year.
With about 4.8 million people, the state’s labor force increased over the month and over the year.
Most markets displayed “only minor shifts” for the month, Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a release.
Mackinac County again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in February at 18.1%.
Ottawa County had the lowest February rate with 3.4%.