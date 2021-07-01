Unemployment was back up in May, both statewide and locally, with jobless rates increasing in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties after three months of growth.
Of the four neighboring counties in the region, only Oceana County saw unemployment inch down, and it was only by 0.1 percent, according to non-seasonally adjusted data from the Michigan Department of Management, Technology & Budget (DTMB). Many of the shifts are linked to an influx of people in the labor force.
The area is still faring better than in May 2020, when the state and local economy was rebounding from the possible record-high unemployment rates the month before as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mason County, which had the lowest jobless rate in the four-county area, saw unemployment rise from 5.9 percent in April to 6.1 percent in May, and the number of unemployed people increased from 769 to 812.
Compared to the same time last year, the county is still showing improvement. Mason County had an 18.7-percent jobless rate in May 2020. At that time, there were 2,509 unemployed people in the county.
Mason County’s labor force grew over the month, increasing from 12,963 people in April to 13,291 in May. But, as business owners recently told the Daily News, many local employers are still struggling to find enough workers to get by.
The county’s workforce actually has fewer people than it did a year ago. In May 2020, there were 13,426 people in the county’s labor pool.
The DTMB reported that the number of working people in Mason County increased by 285 to 12,479 over the month. However, DTMB economic analyst Nick Gandhi previously told the Daily News that because of workforce fluctuations, more people working doesn’t translate to a lower unemployment rate.
There were 1,562 more people working in Mason County than there were in May 2020.
In Manistee County, joblessness rose from 6.6 percent in April to 6.7 percent in May, with the number of unemployed people increasing from 671 to 669.
Compared to May 2020, when Manistee County still had a jobless rate of more than 20 percent, the county’s jobless rate, is down by 16.5 percent.
Manistee County also exhibited workforce gains over the month. The number of people in the labor pool increasing from 10,093 in April to 10,388 in May.
Oceana County’s jobless rate decreased by 0.1 percent between April and May, but the number of unemployed people increased slightly from 801 to 814. The county’s workforce grew by 339 to 11,724 people in May. There was also an over-the-month increase in the number of working people from 10,584 to 10,910.
Oceana County’s May 2020 jobless rate was 19.9 percent. There were more people in the county’s labor force at the time, with 12,357 people.
Lake County had a May jobless rate was 8.3 percent — the highest among the four counties in the area — increasing from 7.9 percent in April, with 20 more unemployed residents from one month to the next.
There were 82 more people in the county’s labor force in May than in April, but 178 fewer compared to the same time last year.
In May 2020, Lake County had a 19.9-percent unemployment rate and there were 809 jobless people.
{span style=”font-size: 1em;”}OTHER LOCAL STATISTICS{/span}Mason County’s May 2021 unemployment rate of 6.1 percent ranked 47th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,291 people in the labor force with 12,479 working and 812 jobless.
Manistee County’s May 2021 unemployment rate of 6.7 percent ranked 59th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,388 people in the labor force with 9,689 and 699 jobless.
Oceana County’s May 2021 unemployment rate of 6.9 percent ranked 64th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 11,724 people in the labor force with 10,910 working and 814 jobless.
Lake County’s May 2021 unemployment rate of 8.3 percent ranked 78th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 3,889 people in the labor force with 3,567 working and 322 jobless.
STATEWIDE
The local unemployment increases are not isolated to West Michigan. The DTMB and the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives reported jobless rates rising in 63 counties. Six counties’ rates were unchanged and 14 counties saw declines.
Statewide, unemployment rose from 4.6 percent in April to 5.2 percent in May, and the number of jobless people throughout the state increased from 214,000 to 246,000 during that time.
Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, stated in a press release that the increases in unemployment were in many cases caused by increases in the workforce.
“Michigan regional jobless rate gains in May were often due to an increase in the number of persons active in the labor force,” Rourke stated, adding that payroll employment rose in many metropolitan areas.
Livingston County had the lowest May unemployment in the state with a jobless rate of 2.9 percent.
Oscoda County had the highest unemployment for the month, with a 9-percent jobless rate.