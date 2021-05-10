A freeze warning was in effect this morning from midnight until 9 a.m. bringing with it a chance for temperatures to fall to 28 to 32 degrees. The freeze warning was issued by the U.S. National Weather Service.
That is not the first freeze warning of its kind, at least not for Mason and Oceana counties which house a variety of crops including cherries and apples.
The impacts of the freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Nikki Rothwell, an MSU Extension specialist and with the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center in Traverse City, said the area has seen some damage referring to cherries.
“But that does not mean that everything is a crop loss,” she said. “We are in a wait-and-see stage.”
Rothwell said when researchers try to go out into the fields to assess the situation, the area ends up getting another cold night.
“We have been trying to hold off (from) giving the whole diagnosis of what is going on with the cherry and apple crops,” she said. “Apples still look good. As far as I know, we have seen a little bit of king bloom damage but we still have really good apple blossoms.”
Rothwell said she has seen some damage in tart cherries up in Traverse City.
Rothwell is still optimistic, but it is always a challenge with the weather.
“We just keep getting these cold, cold nights,” she said. “I feel like the forecasts have been a little bit off. Every time we look at the forecast, it seems to get a little bit colder than originally expected.”
She said it just hasn’t warmed up at all. The other challenge that the industry is facing whether or not the blooms are being pollinated.
“Bees do not really like to fly under 50 degrees,” she said. “We haven’t had many temperatures where it has been really, really warm where those bees are flying.”
Rothwell said tart cherries are about 25 percent bloom at the research station, just north of Traverse City. She figures that Mason and Oceana counties should be in about full bloom at this point.
“This is really the time that we hope your bees are flying because there is a lot of open blossoms,” she said. “This spring has been really tested with the winds. Bees do not like to fly in windy conditions.”
Rothwell said even if it is 50 degrees and sunny, the bees still have the wind to contend with.
“I feel like there are a couple of things working against our favor this year,” Rothwell said. “Most growers are remaining optimistic at this point.”
Rothwell said they have seen damage at the research station in Traverse City but will not know the outcome of the crop until all is said and done. The frost-free date for Traverse City is May 17, which gives the researchers another week.
“Frost fans were running all around my house last night,” she said. “Farmers are still worried, out there taking proactive measures. Probably in the next week-and-a-half, we will know the outcome of the whole crop.”
That includes the crop in both Mason and Oceana counties, she said.