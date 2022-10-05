FOUNTAIN — Columns of smoke filling the air in Fountain were visible from 10-plus miles away in Scottville on Wednesday afternoon, but there was no need for alarm.
The flames at the root of the smoke were part of a prescribed burn of a 182-acre property on East Millerton Road.
The property owner, Karen Daly, contracts with the federal government through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Her property is a site that grows native wildflowers to help attract pollinators and support Michigan’s native ecosystem.
So why the need for a burn?
Seth Earl, district conservationist with NRCS, said it’s about making sure those wildflowers keep coming back during future seasons.
“It offers an opportunity for our native species to basically release their seeds and to grow up,” Earl said. “It basically replenishes any nutrients that had been lost, and those nutrients are being allowed to return back to the surface of the ground.”
According to Earl, Michigan’s native ecosystems were once “ruled by fire” — or at the very least monitored by it.
“A lot of people think that Michigan, historically, burned every seven out of 10 years,” he said. “As a result of that, our native species need some kind of fire event to release their seeds. … And that’s what you see out here.”
Sam Bucher, a caretaker of the property, said jack pines are a good example of that.
“Jack pine will not reproduce if there isn’t fire to release the seeds,” Bucher said.
The fire also removes “trash” and residue, according to Earl; “trash” is an ag term that refers to “surface fodder” that threatens to shade the flowers and stunt their growth, he said.
Earl said there are roughly 70 different species of native wildflowers on Daly’s property, and the burn is an essential part of keeping those plants viable.
During Wednesday’s prescribed burn, the NRCS crew, along with Kanouse Outdoor Restoration and a few of Daly’s friends who like to use the property for hunting, helped move through the land bit by bit, burning one 20-acre section at a time, making pretty quick progress.
The project took about three years to plan, according to Bucher. Mixes for the wildflowers were put together and drilled into the ground during the last few years with the hope that the right weather conditions would come along and present an opportunity to conduct the burn.
Luckily Wednesday’s conditions were optimal, according to Bucher.
“You gotta have the perfect weather, the perfect amount of dry matter, the perfect amount of green matter,” he said. “This is one of those rare days that took three years to find.”
Earl added that having “proper wind direction and relative humidity in the atmosphere” are also essential for the burn.
Earl said that of all the pollinator plantings he’s overseen, Daly’s property was “by far the biggest.”
“We’ve had other burns in the county in the past,” he said, “just not (this) scale or scope.”
Earl said at one time, the property was home to “the biggest native pollinator east of the Mississippi that was under federal contract,” but it’s been decommissioned for several years.
He said Daly has been “absolutely instrumental” in bringing it back into service, and in bringing Wednesday’s project to fruition.
“Without her interest in it, it never would have happened,” he said. “That’s the cusp of voluntary conservation in general. We need landowners that are willing to really be conservation-minded.”
Earl said there are federal agencies that can help facilitate other opportunities to do similar things — “not only within NRCS, but also the Farm Services Agency, or FSA.”
“Specifically here in this local area, there’s a lot of people who are super interested and super eager to get out and help private landowners better their land,” he said. “A nice way for us to be able to do that is to be able to work through the extension of the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
“The conservation district plays a really vital role in conservation all around the county.”
While conservation districts, “and the USDA as a whole,” can help, it still takes “willing landowners” to make an impact.
That’s why he gives so much of the credit to Daly, who said she’s “happy to be part” of the program.
“It’s been a great experience, and a long time coming,” she said.
Earl said projects like Wednesday’s prescribed burn can be a “hard sell,” not only because “people have a natural fear of fire,” but also because promoting the native wildflowers has essentially come at the cost of doing the same for native grasses.
“There’s native grasses here, but the thought is to reduce the native grasses and increase the wildflowers,” Earl said. “This program was kind of spawned in response to a decline in bee habitats all across the country.”
The plants that will hopefully grow in the spring will be a draw, not just for bees, but also butterflies and other pollinators.
Some of the seeds that were planted “definitely didn’t establish,” but he said, “after a fire, they should.”
Both Daly and Earl said it’s been a learning experience, but the benefit should be significant.
At the end of the day, Earl said it was good to see “a few friends helping a landowner.”