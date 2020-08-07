Two large reports will be considered by the Mason County Board of Commissioners at its 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The draft of the master plan for the board is one of the documents. The draft for distribution awaiting the approval of the board is 235 pages long. Of those pages, 114 is a summary report from the public input received in July 2019 when the county’s planning commission was working on an update to the plan. The final 100 pages — within the summary report — are responses to a community survey conducted via SurveyMonkey.
The county board will consider a resolution where it may affirm its intent to adopt the master plan, and its right to do so, and to distribute a draft of the plan to a notice group for review and comment.
“As far as the (master plan), the board is approving the distribution of the draft to local units of government and to units of government in other counties to make comments related to the plan,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “That’s a 42-day process. When that’s done, we’ll have a public hearing to get input from the public.
“We’ve got a lot of steps to go through.”
The public hearing, Knizacky said, would be hosted by the county’s planning commission.
The 2019 audit, conducted by East Lansing-based Clark Schaefer Hackett CPAs and Advisors, is also before the board for receipt. The audit is 143 pages.
“It’s a very good audit,” he said. “We got an unqualified opinion and no findings and recommendations.”
The board will consider an agreement between the Mason County Jail and FasPsych, a service that provides mental health treatment. According to a memo from Undersheriff Derrek Wilson, FasPsych would provide a psychiatrist via televideo to inmates in crisis.
“We cannot solely focus on an inmate’s physical (or) mental wellbeing. We must also do all we can for their mental health as well,” Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News. “As of (Thursday), we have three inmates who have been found mentally unfit to stand trial. We owe it to them, their families, our community, staff, and, of course, victims of crime to get them to a position to stand trial.
“I’m grateful the county board is giving serious consideration to my request.”
The board will also consider three separate requests to seek grants. One is for the secondary road patrol and traffic accident prevention program, one is for a community development block grant and the last is for funding for the veteran’s affairs office.