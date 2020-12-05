The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting the master plan for the county as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The draft before the board is 235 pages in length, much of which are appendices from the update that began in 2019. That includes a date book, a report from a public meeting that was hosted about the update and a community survey.
Airport capital improvement plan
The board will consider an amended airport capital improvement plan. According to the board’s resolution before it on Tuesday, Airport Manager John O’Connor, Administrator Fabian Knizacky and engineers with Prein & Newhof met with representatives with the state and federal governments to reach a revised plan.
The revisions include taking not buying property and not extending the east-west runway in comparing what was passed by the board in September to what is proposed for December. The design and construction of taxiways are also being proposed to be pushed back by a year. Only crack sealing and marking would take place in 2021 under the revised plan.
Recognition resolutions
There are two resolutions before the board to honor longtime county employees and advocates. One is for outgoing Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola, who decided to not seek re-election to the position.
The other is for Rev. Wayne Buskirk who served the county for 48 years with the leadership of the Oakview Medical Care Facility and on the Mason County Department of Health & Human Services Board.
Appointments
The commission will consider appointing several people to various boards. That includes:
• Charity Johnston and Jeff Schwass to the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission for a three-year term;
• Wally Cain, Mary Bedker and Johnston to the Mason County Council on Aging;
• Either Jeff Conklin or Doug Robidoux for a six-year term on the Mason County Road Commission;
• Either Scott Biggs or Tom Posma for a one-year term on the Mason County Tax Allocation Board;
• Biggs to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation board/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority board for a three-year term;
• Robert Allard Jr., for a three-year term on the Mason County Board of Public Works;
• Two of the three following individuals to a three-year term on the Mason County Planning Commission: Dr. Kim Halladay, Tim Husted and Robidoux.
• Richard Anderson to one of two three-year positions on the Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Halladay to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan Board of Directors for a one-year term;
• Rebecca Lange to the Lakeshore Regional Entity, Regional Oversight Policy Board for a three-year term.
Miscellaneous
The board will consider setting 7 p.m., Dec. 29 as the time and day for the county’s annual budget amendment meeting.
The commission will consider an agreement between it and Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service for transporting remains that need an autopsy to the morgue at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The fee is $225 per set of remains.