The U.S. 10 corridor, transportation, agriculture, waste, affordable housing, high-paying jobs and protecting natural resources are top priorities for Mason County residents as the Mason County Planning Commission prepares to update its master plan.
These areas were all designated as “sizzling,” during a town hall meeting held in June to gauge public opinion in preparation for the county master plan update, according to a summary report compiled by Williams & Works, the consulting firm working with the planning commission for the 2019 update to the master plan.
During the town hall meeting, which was held on June 18 at Graystone Event Center, attendees were split into groups and asked to prioritize a number of issues facing the county in terms of degree of importance: “sizzling” indicates areas where immediate action is needed; “hot” indicates areas that should be addressed as soon as possible; and “simmering” indicates areas that should be kept in mind for another time, according to Mason County Building and Zoning Director Brady Selner.
In the summary report, the U.S. 10 corridor was a “primary concern in attendee comments,” as many of the 19 participants at the town hall meeting voiced reservations about vehicle and pedestrian safety in that area. The report stated that some recommendations were made for how to improve safety, including implementing Michigan U-turns or constructing bridges for pedestrians to use to cross the highway.
Walkability and sidewalks, mass transit and bicycles were also identified as “sizzling” concerns by attendees, and suggestions were made to expand the Ludington Mass Transit Authority (LMTA) service area to include out-county stops between Ludington and Scottville.
