The Match Day fundraising event held on Aug. 5 raised more than $450,000 to aid local nonprofits amid COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to Andrea Large, executive director for the Community Foundation of Mason County, which spearheaded the fundraiser.
“Match Day was an incredible day thanks to an incredible community,” Large told the Daily News. “We are humbled and deeply grateful for the generosity shown by our community in support for our area nonprofits.”
The fundraiser’s match pool was seeded by $30,000 grants from the community foundation, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation and Metalworks, with an additional $7,000 donation from Epworth and $3,000 from Wayne and Jeanie Mortensen. The match pool was also boosted with donations from Budde and Cheryl Reed, as well as other online donations.
In total, the match pool was $106,000. Roughly $345,000 in donations brought the total amount raised for local nonprofits to more than $450,000.
The aim of Match Day was to provide assistance with operational costs to area nonprofits that have struggled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused several major fundraisers — which nonprofits rely on for revenue — to be canceled for the year.
In a release from the Community Foundation for Mason County, it stated that funds will be used “to provide operating support, including wages, salaries, rent, utilities, (and more) for organizations impacted by COVID-19.”
During the fundraiser — which took place primarily through an online portal on the foundation’s website — donations of up to $1,000 per donor, per organization were doubled through funds from the match pool. The $1,000 limit encouraged people to donate to multiple organizations. A $3,000 donation to one organization would only result in one match, whereas that same amount split among three organizations would qualify for $3,000 in matching funds.
Still, donors could give as much as they wanted to.
Large said the community came through to help nonprofits during a difficult year.
“Our area nonprofit groups that participated are so (much) greater for the support of our community,” she said.
Participating organizations cover a wide variety of needs in Mason County, from health and human services, shelter, addiction and recovery assistance to preserving the arts, maintaining local landmarks and hosting longstanding community events.
The organizations that will receive Match Day funds are Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Connexion Point, COVE, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, Harbor Hospice Foundation, Hospitality in the Name of Christ, HELP Ministries, the Lakeshore Food Club, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the Mason County Historical Society, the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association, the Salvation Army, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, United Way of Mason County and the Western Michigan Fair Association.
Match dollars will be distributed proportionally among the organizations.
According to Large, the exact amount given to each nonprofit is still being determined. Those totals are expected to be finalized and made public during the week of Aug. 24.